Book London Theatre Week Tickets To CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL

The much-anticipated World Premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is now performing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Book your tickets now!

This new romantic musical comedy features an original story and book by 2021 Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Women) and lyrics by Tony & Olivier award winner David Zippell (City of Angels). It stars Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella.

Welcome to Belleville! The most aggressively picturesque town in the history of the world populated exclusively with gorgeous townsfolk. The only person steadfastly refusing to live in the fairy tale is Cinderella, loud-mouthed and dripping with disdain.

Her oldest and only friend, Prince Sebastian, has suddenly become heir to the throne. This news provokes an unexpected spark into their relationship. With the Queen suddenly announcing a Royal Wedding all looks lost for the blossoming romance until Cinderella meets The Godmother who can fix anything.

Book Cinderella tickets during London Theatre Week

Tickets at £35, £45, £55 or £65

Valid Sunday to Friday perf. from 22 Feb - 7 Apr 2022(Excl. Saturday perf.)