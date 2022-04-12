Book Exclusive £20 Tickets For ANYONE CAN WHISTLE

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Anyone Can Whistle is Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' satirical musical comedy set in a fictional town where the government controls absolutely everything, even The Miracles.

Mayor Cora Hoover Hooper, despised by the town, creates a miracle in order to bring business and prosperity back to her town with the aid of her close-knit, corrupt team of Comptroller Schub, Police Chief Magreuder, and Inspector Cooley.

However, the plans hit a snag when Nurse Fay Apple challenges the miracle with the help of the electric J. Bowden Hapgood in order to bring light to the town's absurdity.

Exclusive Anyone Can Whistle tickets

£20 tickets:

Valid: Monday to Thursday performances in April

£25 tickets:

Valid: Monday to Friday performances in April

Book by 28 April