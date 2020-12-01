BWW Review: THE LEGEND OF MOBY DICK WHITTINGTON, YouTube

Not even a pandemic could stop brilliant comedy trio Sleeping Trees to spread their customary Christmas cheer. In a year ridden with uncertainty and the subversion of habitual theatre conventions, the company have created a joyous, hilarious, heartwarming, and absolutely ingenious panto for the whole family to enjoy - preferably in their jammies.

The Legend of Dick Whittington comes straight to our screens as we attend the "Sleeping Trees Annual Living Room Adventure". James Dunnell-Smith, Joshua George Smith, and John Woodburn are delightful in their silly costumes and equally bizarre original songs. Shot entirely in what looks like the interior of a single house, their feat is definitely impressive.

Props are very simple and consist of everything from kitchen utensils to loo rolls, and the project is tied together with clever editing and a succession of resourceful shots. Director Karry Frampton and Shaun Reynolds (Director of Photography) keep their viewers on their toes, wondering what mischief the three will come up with next.

No pantomime can be defined as such without audience participation, and this one isn't any different (except for the lack of pressure that usually comes with it in a traditional setting, hence we could argue that this might be the perfect choice for those of a socially anxious disposition). The trio suggest a list of tools to join in the fun during the show, with visual cues used to get people involved throughout.

As per their own authentic style, unexpected storylines are interwoven with the core one and other famous storybook characters make special appearances. The end result is exactly what 2020 needs: an unpretentious, wholesome, funny, lighthearted, inventive piece destined to have young and old glued to the screen.

The Legend of Moby Dick Whittington is available to watch until 31 December, buy your tickets at this link.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles