BWW Review: LEXICON, Roundhouse

Who doesn't love a bit of circus? It's the medium that really pushes the limits of the human body, generating moments that wow audiences and inspire so much drama. They're adrenaline-fuelled, magical creations that make you think 'wow, how did they do that?' That's pretty much the feeling in this production, brought to the Roundhouse by leading experts No Fit State Circus.

The show looks at classical circus acts and throws them into a contemporary context. It celebrates the past, present and possible future of the art form. There's magic, deviance, mystery and comedy - something for everyone basically. The company blend a mixture of aerial and floor work, ensemble movement and choral text, with a live band, which perform a banging soundtrack throughout.

The piece itself is quite vignette in style, so if you're looking for an overall narrative to latch on to, you won't find much of that. However, each sequence tells its own little narrative; a geeky guy trying to impress a girl, a person getting tormented and dared to do dangerous things, and a scorned lover are some of the stories that stick out.

The result is a daring adventure into the impossible. It's seductive and thrilling. It takes risks and gets you pumped. What's also enjoyable is that the company show you how much effort is taken in putting on the show. We watch as they rig each moment, putting the mechanisms in place to ensure overall safety. It's great to see the process deconstructed - the scene that follows after is that much more enjoyable because of it.

Anarchic. Mischievous. Joyful. Humble. Some of the words that can be used to describe this piece. The enthusiasm of the company is contagious and resonates across the entire room. Lexicon is a great night out and is sure to highly entertain.

Lexicon at the Roundhouse until 18 January

Photo: David Levene





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories