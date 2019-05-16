BWW Review: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, Apollo Theatre

Drag Star Bianca Del Rio and Steps singer Faye Tozer officially joined the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie this week at a special Gala night. Amongst the attendees was the original "Jamie" who inspired the story, Jamie Campbell, and Faye's fellow bandmates, Ian 'H' Watkins and Lee Latchford-Evans.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a vibrant, lively and poignant story told with humour and energy by its young cast.

Much of the action takes place in Jamie's school, and the antics between him and his classmates flow well with Layton Williams (continuing in the lead role) injecting just enough sass and effortlessly demonstrating his natural exuberance. The fast, often sarcastic exchanges here occasionally get lost amongst the action, but the the heart of the show can never be mistaken.

Drag fans will not be disappointed with Del Rio in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle, although she does only appear as her drag alter ego in one scene (and the auditorium yelps giddily when she does). She inhabits the role of a world-weary drag queen beautifully and is equally at ease out of drag as Hugo, owner of a dress shop named Victor's Secret.

Tozer, although less natural as an authoritative secondary school teacher, Miss Hedge, shares a sweet chemistry with Williams' Jamie. She slots in well amongst the ensemble of Jamie's classmates and sings and dances reliably.

Show-stopping vocal performances are provided by Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret, Jamie's loving mother who navigates through her complicated relationship with Jamie's dad and encouraging her son to chase his dream. Her song "He's My Boy" stands alone as the most powerful number in the show. It's emotively performed with the maturity of an experienced West End actress.

Now 18 months into its West End run, everybody should still be talking about Jamie. It's a shamelessly feel-good night out that delivers the full spectrum of emotions and more besides.

Read our original review of Everybody's Talking About Jamie here





