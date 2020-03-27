BWW Album Review: #ZoologicalSociety

#Zoological Society is a concept album set in a zoo and sung from the perspective of the animals. With music and lyrics by Vikki Stone, book by Vikki Stone and Katie Mulgrew and the orchestrations by Vikki Stone and Simon Nathan with the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. #ZoologicalSociety has been commissioned by Theatre Royal and Derngate Northampton and has been released across streaming services and on digital download on 27 March.

The opening track "The Upright Furless Watchers" features the full company as the animals describe the people that come to stare at them all day. There's also an accompanying animation which can be viewed on the Theatre Royal and Derngate Northampton website. Cute though the animations may be for #ZoologicalSociety- it definitely isn't for children! The album contains a little bit of very artfully executed profanity.

There is a wealth of West End talent on the recording. Lucie Jones plays Connie, a penguin who is upset because her mate Marvin is missing. The track "Marvin" is a beautiful song about her now facing life as a single parent. Jason Manford and Trevor Dion-Nicholas duet on "Come On Alan". The two monkeys are reflecting upon Alan's depression and his friend Englebert has good but slightly misguided intentions when trying to help him. "One Day A Year" with Louise Dearman and Arthur Darvill is from the point of view of two reluctant pandas who are supposed to try and mate but can't quite be bothered.

My personal favourite track is "There's No Way Pat" where two giraffes share gossip about other animals in the zoo with little factchecking. Although the whole album is brilliantly funny, this track performed by Vikki Stone and Natasha Barnes is peak hilarity.

Clever, funny and beautifully written- this album is just a joy. I don't think there's ever been a time when I've needed a concept album more. With things being uncertain in the world of theatre right now, #ZoologicalSociety is a much-needed tonic.

#ZoologicalSociety is now available for digital download and across streaming services.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories