BROWN GIRLS DO IT TOO Comes to the Soho Theatre

Performances run from Tuesday 23 May to Saturday 10 June 2023.

Dec. 14, 2022  
BBC Sounds' Brown Girls Do It Too the award-winning podcast from Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani explores the messy realities, fantasies and sexpectations of British Asian women, navigating life and relationships along the way. Following their incredible autumn 2022 world premiere, Tilted and Soho Theatre revive the hit show for an extended run at Soho Theatre from Tuesday 23 May to Saturday 10 June 2023.

Brown Girls Do It Too: Mama Told Me Not to Come is the critically acclaimed show inspired by the podcast, winner of the Podcast of the Year at the British Podcast Awards 2020 and of the Best Podcast at the 2021 Asian Media Awards. True to the podcast, Poppy & Rubina discuss their life experiences with their trademark uncensored, no-filter approach - touching on orgasms and first loves to racism and family politics. But the live show turns the dial up even further, with Rubina describing the experience as 'like the podcast, but on acid'. Expect a myriad of songs, sketches, dances, and some questionable Indian accents...

The live show premiered at London's most vibrant producer of new theatre, comedy and cabaret Soho Theatre in October before travelling to Birmingham, Southampton, Liverpool, Brighton, Nottingham, Leeds, Salford, Bristol and Leicester.

The revival will reunite the original creative team, including writer/performers Rubina Pabani and Poppy Jay, producer/ co-director Sam Hodges, co-director Aneesha Srinivasan, dramaturg Pia Furtado, set and costume designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer Bethany Gupwell and sound designer Jasmin Kent Rodgman.

'We were blown away by the response to the first London run and tour round the country this autumn. We always knew that Rubina and Poppy were comedy gold. But what has also become very clear is what an important podcast, and now stage show, this is for so many people - many of whom have told us that this is the first time they have seen their story represented on stage. We can't wait to share it with even more people next year.' Sam Hodges (Tilted founder)

Tickets for Brown Girls Do It Too: Mama Told Me Not To Come are on sale now at www.browngirlsdoittoo.com and sohotheatre.com. Brown Girls Do It Too is available on BBC Sounds and produced by BBC Audio.



