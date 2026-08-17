BROS to Play Pleasance London in New Play on Modern Masculinity

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Orlan Theatre will present BROS, a new play by Matilda McCarthy and Iona Champain, at Pleasance Theatre London from October 6-10, 2026.

Mouser and Will have been friends for a long time. Well, more than friends. They're... bros. Within the confines of a room, two men attempt to navigate their relationship - whilst talking about anything other than their relationship. But as the night goes on, secrets are revealed, their friendship is tested, and they're forced to confront the men they've become.

The subject of masculinity in the UK is incredibly urgent. Incel culture and the 'manosphere' are on the rise. In 2024, the NPCC declared violence against women and girls a National Emergency. Suicide is still the single leading cause of death for men under 50.

BROS addresses this by exploring male friendship, sexual assault, and suicide, through the lens of the female body in drag.

Orlan Theatre Co is an emerging, female-led theatre company founded by Matilda McCarthy and Iona Champain. We create gender-bendy work, exploring the current climate in Britain.

'It's more important than ever to come together, without blame, to explore masculinity in all its joy and challenge certain models that perhaps aren't serving anyone. That are in fact destructive: not just to women, but to men as well," said Iona Champain, Orlan Theatre Company

'As women playing these men on stage, we create a less monitored view of them; there's a lack of censorship I think. We've been working with lots of men, of different ages and backgrounds, in order to try and find something truthful, humorous, and human, whilst really pushing some boundaries,' said Matilda McCarthy, Orlan Theatre Company

Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, and funding from the Arsenal Foundation.

PLEASANCE THEATRE TRUST

The Pleasance Theatre Trust is a leading UK arts charity dedicated to creating space for emerging voices, bright ideas and outstanding performance. With a proud history rooted in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a permanent base in Islington, London, the Trust fosters theatrical innovation, accessibility and growth within the performing arts.

We are committed to reaching new audiences. Through community outreach, school engagement and accessible performance initiatives, we aim to ensure everyone—regardless of background—has the opportunity to engage with theatre.

We exist to champion innovation across theatre, comedy and performance; provide accessible, affordable platforms for artists to take creative risks; develop the skills and careers of young and emerging talent both on and off stage; support a diverse, inclusive and equitable creative community; entertain, engage and inspire audiences across the UK and beyond.

The Pleasance Theatre Trust is a charity registered in England & Wales (No. 1050944) and in Scotland (No. SC043237). It is a company limited by guarantee, governed by a volunteer board of trustees.

TOUR DATES

6 October 2026

7 October 2026

8 October 2026

9 October 2026

10 October 2026

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: 7:15pm every day. Additional 2:15pm performance on 10 Oct.

TICKETS FROM £12.50

CAST

Will: Iona Champain

Mouser: Matilda McCarthy

CREATIVE TEAM

Writers: Iona Champain and Matilda McCarthy

Director and Dramaturg: Hana Pascal Keegan

Movement Director: Alexander Uzoka

Produced by Orlan Theatre Company

Music by Crea Sullivan

Photography by William Kennedy



Photo Credit: William Kennedy

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