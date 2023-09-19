BRENDA'S GOT A BABY Comes to New Diorama Theatre This October

Brenda's Got A Baby comes to New Diorama Theatre, London this October. Performances run 31 October – 2 December 2023.

The world premiere of a major new comedy about black womanhood, sisterhood, motherhood – and babyhood, from the makers of Queens of Sheba and For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy.

After an unexpected break-up and beaten down by comparison to her married little sister, Ama embarks on a crazed journey to become a mother. Rollercoastering from a Black sperm donor shortage to a racialised healthcare system - and an overbearing family of her own - Ama's charging head-first into embarrassing conversations, awkward encounters and defiant decisions. And time is running out...

New Diorama reunites with playwright Jessica Hagan (Queens of Sheba) and multi-award-winning company Nouveau Riche (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy) for this bold, joyful world premiere.

Playwright Jessica Hagan said: ‘I’m thrilled to be working with New Diorama and Nouveau Riche again - both incredibly nurturing of my journey as a writer. This play was birthed through a pressing desire in me as a playwright and theatre-goer to make something spirited and audacious. While addressing critical contemporary issues in Black Women’s lives, more than anything I want to offer our audiences a collective release, unrestrained laughter and a unified response to the craziness that happens on stage – so come on down and join us.’

Brenda’s Got A Baby originates from New Diorama’s 2022 Intervention01 programme, temporarily suspending public performances to invest in independent artists. The show’s development included community workshops with Black women exploring experiences and norms around family and motherhood, as well as the startling reality that Black women in the UK are four times more likely to die in pregnancy and childbirth than white women.

This is the third collaboration between New Diorama and Nouveau Riche, and is directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour (Typical, Soho Theatre; On The Ropes, Park Theatre). Jessica Hagan’s previous play Queens of Sheba won the New Diorama and Underbelly Untapped Award for its 2018 Edinburgh premiere, going on to win Stage and OffWestEnd Awards and transfer to London’s Soho Theatre and New York’s Under The Radar Festival.