Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) Heads To VAULT Festival 2023

Performances run at VAULT Festival, Studio from 4 – 5 March 2023.

Jan. 09, 2023  
BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) Heads To VAULT Festival 2023

Chronic Insanity and Little But Fierce presents BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) . Naomi leads the audience on a quest to uncover the truth about her mother's death in an interactive autobiographical show. The production is written by Naomi Westerman and directed by Yasmeen Arden.

Performances run at VAULT Festival, Studio from 4 - 5 March 2023.

Taking its title from the story of Bruce Wayne, the death of his parents and his transformation, BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) explores the playwright's personal experience of parental death and bereavement whilst satirising the true crime genre. Naomi Westerman's mother passed away unexpectedly in May 2018; now she's taking the audience on an interactive quest to uncover the truth and enact justice - some might say vengeance - on those responsible.

A woman walks down a blossom-lined street, a knife clutched in her pocket. She's on her way to confront the man who killed her mother. Join Naomi for an exploration of death, grief, bereavement, art, and fish. Eat cake, play Death Bingo, explore an underwater mansion, and participate (or not!) in an in-person shiva ceremony.

A digital version of BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) will be made available for audiences who are not able to attend in person. This will be specially created for a digital audience, using web design, creative coding, video, and audio to replicate and present an equivalent version of the in person show for digital audiences.

Artistic Director for Chronic Insanity, Joe Strickland, said "It's so great to be able to debut this powerful and nuanced production from Naomi at VAULT Festival this year, and the first show from our Arts Council Supported Digital Literary Department commissioning scheme. Chronic Insanity runs the UK's first literary department dedicated to developing digital theatre and BATMAN's development, interactivity, and online accompanying performances are all fantastic ways of showcasing the benefits of making work simultaneously for in person and online audiences to enjoy. We can't wait to have people, whether physically present and available during the run or not, to be able to experience this phenomenal piece of theatre"

Chronic Insanity are also taking All Falls Down to VAULT Festival 2023 between 24 - 28 January. The interactive horror show tells the story of a group of friends trying to make contact with civilisation and survive in the wilderness after a plane crash, with the audience's actions deciding how the story progresses.

Chronic Insanity is a Nottingham based theatre company that creates and facilitates live events in a variety of traditional, found, and digital spaces. They make work accessibly, affordably, sustainably, and inclusively, and seek to change the definition of what theatre can be by playing with form, genre, medium, and technology. They follow Staging Change guidelines, actively providing opportunities for theatre makers from all backgrounds, and record how each production is made so people can learn from them. Chronic Insanity run the UK's first dedicated digital theatre literary department and have consistently produced at least twelve shows in twelve months for the past three years.  

Naomi Westerman is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter, and disability advocate. Her work has been widely staged in London and across the UK and internationally, including at the Bush Theatre, Royal Court, Vault and High Tide Festivals, Wilton's Music Hall, Birmingham Rep, Lyric Hammersmith, and the Criterion Theatre. She is currently under commission from the Bush Theatre, Derby Theatre, and a youth theatre in Scotland, and was recently awarded The Michael Grandage Futures Bursary and the In Good Co Mid-Career Commission Award as well as an RSL Literature Matters Award. Her first TV series, about a group of disabled people who form a criminal heist gang, is currently in development. 




WE NEED TO TALK, A Jazz Cabaret Comes to The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo Photo
WE NEED TO TALK, A Jazz Cabaret Comes to The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo
A Mancunian tells their story of a break-up with Jazz Music in We Need to Talk at The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo. Performances run Friday 27th January 11pm, Saturday 28th January 10.30pm, Friday 3rd February 11pm, and Saturday 4th February 10.30pm.
Lowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESE Photo
Lowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESE
The Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham, who have been at the heart of entertainment on the Fylde Coast since 1921, has announced they will be supporting a Lancaster- based, retired writer with their first ever in-house musical production, Times Like These.
Cast Announced for the Regional Premiere of THE COUP COUP CLUB Photo
Cast Announced for the Regional Premiere of THE COUP COUP CLUB
Continuing their reign of theatrical firsts, Leeds Conservatoire's BA Acting and Actor Musician programmes has announced the regional premiere of The Coup Coup Club, a political musical cabaret set in the heart of Argentina's Dirty War.
Photos: First Look at SWAN LAKE & THE NUTCRACKER From the Varna International Ballets Photo
Photos: First Look at SWAN LAKE & THE NUTCRACKER From the Varna International Ballet's Debut UK Tour
Get a first look at photos of The Varna International Ballet's The Nutcracker and Swan Lake! The company is visiting the UK for the very first time in their 75-year history. 

More Hot Stories For You


A SHERLOCK CAROL Will Return to Marylebone Theatre in 2023A SHERLOCK CAROL Will Return to Marylebone Theatre in 2023
January 7, 2023

DEM Productions has announced that the smash-hit production will return to London for a second year at Marylebone Theatre - just a stone's throw from Holmes' fictional base at 221B Baker Street itself - from 24 November 2023 - 7 January 2024.
DAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to LightroomDAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to Lightroom
January 6, 2023

One of the world's most acclaimed and popular living artists is to create the launch show for Lightroom --- an extraordinary four-storey-high space in Kings Cross equipped with the latest digital projection and audio technology.  Now opening on 22 February 2023 with an extended booking period to 4 June 2023, Lightroom will be London's new home for spectacular artist-led shows.
Sadler's Wells' Barclays Dance Pass Will Offer 1,000 £10 Tickets For Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIETSadler's Wells' Barclays Dance Pass Will Offer 1,000 £10 Tickets For Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET
January 6, 2023

Sadler's Wells has announced 1,000 £10 tickets will be available for young people to see Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet through Barclays Dance Pass when the production returns to Sadler's Wells in August 2023.
IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023
January 6, 2023

Following two successful runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Bush Productions' In PurSUEt returns in 2023 for its VAULT Festival debut midway through a nationwide tour. Eleanor Higgins explores themes of addiction and obsession in a solo queer tragi-comedy show about a Sue Perkins enthusiast who has been sent to a therapist to deal with her drinking.
Tori Scott Brings TORI WITH AN 'I' to Crazy Coqs in FebruaryTori Scott Brings TORI WITH AN 'I' to Crazy Coqs in February
January 6, 2023

Following the smash hit sensation Culture Shock in 2022, New Yorker Tori Scott returns to the Crazy Coqs in the heart of London's West End this year with a brand new show, Tori Scott: Tori with an “I”, on Sunday 5 February (7pm) and Monday 6 February (9.15pm). 
share