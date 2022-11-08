Aynrand Ferrer Joins UK Premiere of of ALLEGIANCE, Full Cast Announced!

Full casting has been announced for the UK premiere of George Takei's Allegiance at Charing Cross Theatre.

Starring alongside the previously announced legendary TV and film star George Takei and Broadway and TV star Telly Leung is Aynrand Ferrer, who has just played the alternate Kim in 'Miss Saigon' in Vienna. All three are making their London stage debuts.



The multi-national cast also features Iroy Abesamis, Mark Anderson, Masashi Fujimoto, Megan Gardiner, Raiko Gohara, Eu Jin Hwang, Hana Ichijo, Misa Koide, Patrick Munday, Rachel Jayne Picar, Sario Solomon, Joy Tan, Iverson Yabut.



Creative team: Book Marc Acito, Jay Kuo & Lorenzo Thione, Music & Lyrics Jay Kuo, Director and Choreographer Tara Overfield Wilkinson, Musical Supervisors and Orchestrations Andrew Hilton and Charlie Ingles, Set and Costume Designer Mayou Trikerioti, Lighting Designer Nic Farman, Sound Designer Chris Whybrow, Casting Director Sarah Leung CDG, Musical Director Amy Hsu, Associate Director Kirsty Malpass, Associate Choreographer Misa Koide, Assistant Musical Director Beth Jerem, Production Management New Wolf Productions, General Management Something for the Weekend, Producers Sing Out, Louise! Productions.



The full company: Iroy Abesamis, Mark Anderson, Aynrand Ferrer, Masashi Fujimoto, Megan Gardiner, Raiko Gohara, Eu Jin Hwang, Hana Ichijo, Misa Koide, Telly Leung, Patrick Munday, Rachel Jayne Picar, Sario Solomon, George Takei, Joy Tan, Iverson Yabut

Iroy Abesamis was Marcel, Bloody Mary's assistant in 'South Pacific' at Chichester Festival Theatre, Sadler's Wells and on UK tour. His other stage musicals include 'The King & I' and 'Miss Saigon' (UK and international tours).



Mark Anderson's West End musicals include 'School of Rock', 'Book of Mormon' and 'The Grinning Man'. He played the lead role of Melvin Ferd the Third/Toxie in 'The Toxic Avenger' (Southwark Playhouse and Arts Theatre transfer). He has just finished the UK premiere tour of Disney's 'Bedknobs and Broomsticks'.



Aynrand Ferrer was 1st cover Kim in 'Miss Saigon' on a UK and international tour in 2017/18 and has recently played alternate Kim in 'Miss Saigon' in Vienna. She graduated from the UST Conservatory of Music in the Philippines in 2016 with a degree in Musical Theatre. She also appeared on stage in the lead role of Carrie White in 'Carrie: the Musical'.



Masashi Fujimoto, born in Hiroshima, Japan, trained in Tokyo (BA in Music), and studied opera and musical theatre in Milan and London. He made his first major UK and US TV appearance in 'Banzai'. His stage roles include 'The King and I' and 'Insein The Opera'. He is also the composer of 'Hexwood the Musical' and 'Santa's Magical Gift'.



Megan Gardiner most recently covered and played Cosette in the UK tour of 'Les Miserables'. She was also cover Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz' at Cork Opera House.



Raiko Gohara was most recently in 'Red Rose' (BBC). 'Allegiance' is his professional stage debut.



Eu Jin Hwang was recently in the Broadway transfer of 'Anything Goes' at the Barbican and on UK tour, and in the UK and international tour of 'The King & I'.



Hana Ichijo was June in 'Anyone Can Whistle' (Southwark Playhouse) and Meg March in 'Little Women' (Park Theatre).



Misa Koide was in the West End production of 'The King And I' and 'Amadigi' for Garsington Opera. On film she is in the upcoming 'Wonka' and Disney's live action 'Snow White'.



Telly Leung transfers to London from the 2015 Broadway production of Allegiance. Best known to UK audiences as Wes, the Warbler on TV's 'Glee' and to Broadway audiences for the title role in 'Aladdin', his other Broadway and US national touring credits include 'Flower Drum Song', 'Pacific Overtures', 'Wicked' (Boq, original Chicago company) and Angel in 'Rent' at the Hollywood Bowl, directed by Neil Patrick Harris.



Patrick Munday is currently appearing in 'But I'm A Cheerleader' at the Turbine Theatre. He was in 'The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre' in the West End and 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' at Northern Stage.



Rachel Jayne Picar was recently Connie Wong in 'A Chorus Line' at Curve, Leicester. She was in 'South Pacific' at Chichester Festival Theatre and was Swing and Dance Captain in 'The King & I' at the London Palladium and on tour.



Sario Solomon was in the original cast of 'The Band' in the West End and on tour - cast by winning the BBC 1 programme 'Let It Shine'. He was Cover Lucas and Lurch in 'The Addams Family' on tour and is currently playing Joey in 'Friendsical the Musical' on tour.



Joy Tan is currently in 'The Crucible' at the National Theatre. They were in 'A-Typical Rainbow' (Turbine Theatre) and are part of the 'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' cast of improvisers.



Iverson Yabut is a recent graduate from Mountview making his professional stage debut.