Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Award Winning, Emmy Nominated Sketch Duo BriTANicK Return To Soho Theatre

US comedy duo Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, collectively known as BriTANicK have been nominated for an Emmy and named in Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch.

Jan. 26, 2023 Â 
Award Winning, Emmy Nominated Sketch Duo BriTANicK Return To Soho Theatre

Stamptown presents BriTANicK at Soho Theatre: Mon 27 Feb - Sat 4 Mar 2023.

US comedy duo Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, collectively known as BriTANicK have been nominated for an Emmy and named in Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch. They have written for Saturday Night Live and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

In August of last year, they performed a sell-out debut run at the Edinburgh Festival, with their smash-hit show, directed by multi award-winning comedian Alex Edelman, and in September they sold out their first run at the Soho Theatre. Now they return to Soho Theatre, for a week-long run in the main house.

BriTANicK's two-person sketch show is a hyper-paced, meticulously crafted, manic whirlwind of joy and chaos. Blending comedy influences from classic vaudeville, witty wordplay, absurdism, and meta-deconstruction; expect to be enveloped by fast-paced choreography and head-scratching absurdity.

BriTANicK regularly perform to sold out crowds in New York and Los Angeles and their online videos have amassed over 50 million views, creating a fanbase from all over the world. This show is for everyone who wants to feel smart and silly at the exact same time. Brian and Nick have a pathological devotion to nonsense and put a ridiculous and ill-advised amount of effort into each sketch, balancing intellectual complexity with wild idiocy.

Emmy nominated writers, actors and friends for two decades, both Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher were born in Atlanta, Georgia. They met in summer camp, studied Film and Theatre at NYU, and together they have acted in How I Met Your Mother, Balls Out, Searching For Sonny, and Much Ado About Nothing. They made a pilot for Comedy Central, wrote a time travel movie for Lionsgate, and recently sold a TV show they can't talk about yet but they would still like you to ask about it.

BriTANicK is the name they decided to perform under years ago. They acknowledge the name is confusing and bad but feel it's too late to change it now.

BriTANicK

27 February - 4 March - Soho Theatre, London

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221283Â®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsohotheatre.com%2Fshows%2Fbritanick%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Casting Announced For FARM HALL World Premiere At Jermyn Street Theatre Photo
Casting Announced For FARM HALL World Premiere At Jermyn Street Theatre
Today, Jermyn Street Theatre announces the full cast of the world premiere of Katherine Moar's debut play, Farm Hall.
THE MOUSETRAP to Play The Belgrade as Part of its 70th Anniversary Tour Photo
THE MOUSETRAP to Play The Belgrade as Part of its 70th Anniversary Tour
The worldâ€™s longest-running play, The Mousetrap, will play at The Belgrade from Monday 13 â€“ Saturday 18 February.
Photos: First Look at Peter Tate in PICASSO at The Playground Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Peter Tate in PICASSO at The Playground Theatre
Get a first look at Peter Tate in Picasso at The Playground Theatre, running through February 4th.
Katie Redfords TAPPED Will Embark On UK Tour Photo
Katie Redford's TAPPED Will Embark On UK Tour
Bethany Cooper Productions and Theatre503 have announced the UK tour of Katie Redford's Tapped.Â  Following a successful run at Theatre503 with Katie Redford receiving an OFFIE nomination for Most Promising New Playwright.

More Hot Stories For You


Helen Sheals, Abigail Climer, Gary Lilburn & More to Star in PAINTING THE TOWN WorkshopHelen Sheals, Abigail Climer, Gary Lilburn & More to Star in PAINTING THE TOWN Workshop
January 26, 2023

A new musical, Painting The Town, is coming to New Wimbledon Theatre for a workshop and sharing this January â€“ February, and the cast and creatives have been announced. See who is starring, and more!
Photos: See Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in Rehearsals for WHEN DARKNESS FALLS UK TourPhotos: See Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in Rehearsals for WHEN DARKNESS FALLS UK Tour
January 26, 2023

Get a first look at rehearsal photos of the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls starring Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis!
KWPR Announces The World Premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERYKWPR Announces The World Premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY
January 26, 2023

In the year of our Lord Nineteen-Hundred & Agatha, the inhabitants and guests of Garbadale Manor have their evening rudely interrupted by the untimely death of Sir Cecil.Â 
Battersea Arts Centre Will Open as a Warm Space This January, February, and MarchBattersea Arts Centre Will Open as a Warm Space This January, February, and March
January 26, 2023

Battersea Arts Centre will be welcoming people into the Freedom Tap Room to enjoy some warmth, a free meal and a drink this January, February and March. There will be a selection of books and board games available in the space, and additional members of the team will be on hand throughout the opening hours.
BLACKOUT SONGS Returns to Hampstead TheatreBLACKOUT SONGS Returns to Hampstead Theatre
January 26, 2023

Â Hampstead Theatre has announced the return ofÂ Blackout SongsÂ -Â Joe White's compassionate and unflinching new play about love, addiction and memory, directed byÂ Guy Jones.
share