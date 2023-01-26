Award Winning, Emmy Nominated Sketch Duo BriTANicK Return To Soho Theatre

Stamptown presents BriTANicK at Soho Theatre: Mon 27 Feb - Sat 4 Mar 2023.

US comedy duo Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, collectively known as BriTANicK have been nominated for an Emmy and named in Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch. They have written for Saturday Night Live and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

In August of last year, they performed a sell-out debut run at the Edinburgh Festival, with their smash-hit show, directed by multi award-winning comedian Alex Edelman, and in September they sold out their first run at the Soho Theatre. Now they return to Soho Theatre, for a week-long run in the main house.

BriTANicK's two-person sketch show is a hyper-paced, meticulously crafted, manic whirlwind of joy and chaos. Blending comedy influences from classic vaudeville, witty wordplay, absurdism, and meta-deconstruction; expect to be enveloped by fast-paced choreography and head-scratching absurdity.

BriTANicK regularly perform to sold out crowds in New York and Los Angeles and their online videos have amassed over 50 million views, creating a fanbase from all over the world. This show is for everyone who wants to feel smart and silly at the exact same time. Brian and Nick have a pathological devotion to nonsense and put a ridiculous and ill-advised amount of effort into each sketch, balancing intellectual complexity with wild idiocy.

Emmy nominated writers, actors and friends for two decades, both Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher were born in Atlanta, Georgia. They met in summer camp, studied Film and Theatre at NYU, and together they have acted in How I Met Your Mother, Balls Out, Searching For Sonny, and Much Ado About Nothing. They made a pilot for Comedy Central, wrote a time travel movie for Lionsgate, and recently sold a TV show they can't talk about yet but they would still like you to ask about it.

BriTANicK is the name they decided to perform under years ago. They acknowledge the name is confusing and bad but feel it's too late to change it now.

27 February - 4 March - Soho Theatre, London

