Arts Council England Launches Taskforce To Address Gender Inequality In The Arts

In a historic move, Arts Council England has agreed to establish a year-long taskforce to investigate the under-representation of and discrimination against women in the arts. The announcement follows five years of sustained advocacy and research by the Women in Theatre project, run in partnership with organizations including The Writers' Guild of Great Britain, Equity, WOW, ERA 50:50, Black Womxn in Theatre, Parents and Carers in Performing Arts (PiPA), and others.

The decision was finalized during a recent National Council meeting and will mark the first time Arts Council England has implemented formal action on this issue. The new taskforce will address a wide range of systemic barriers for women working in all art forms, including theatre, music, dance, literature, museums, and visual arts. Topics of investigation will include the gender pay gap, childcare and caring responsibilities, age discrimination, and workplace culture.

"This is a historic day after five years of hard work by all the research partners," said Jennifer Tuckett, co-director of the Women in Theatre Lab and lead on the research project. "This is a watershed moment to ensure that issues affecting women such as under-representation, discrimination in the workplace, caring issues, and the gender pay gap are considered as the Arts Council sets the strategy for most art forms in England."

The five-year research initiative was led by Tuckett in collaboration with Jude Kelly (founder of the WOW Foundation), Maureen Beattie (former Equity President), Lesley Gannon (Deputy General Secretary of The Writers' Guild of Great Britain), Stella Kanu (co-founder of Black Womxn in Theatre and CEO of The Globe Theatre), Cassie Raine (CEO of PiPA), Polly Kemp (co-founder of ERA 50:50), and Cheryl Robson (Managing Director of Aurora Metro Books).

Research findings revealed that over 60% of women considered leaving the theatre industry post-pandemic, citing discrimination, lack of opportunity, and unequal caring responsibilities. Only 6% felt opportunities had improved since the pandemic, despite early promises for reform.

The new taskforce will be chaired by Deborah Shaw, CEO of the Marlowe Theatre and a member of Arts Council England’s National Council. Other members include Director of Communication and Public Policy Mags Patten, who, along with Senior Relationship Manager for Diversity Kelly Parrish, formally delivered the National Council’s decision to the Women in Theatre team.

Jude Kelly commented, “It’s positive and timely news… Progress and improvement isn't the same as equality and there's still a long way to go. We can't afford to minimise or dismiss the issues. We have to keep building the best future for theatre.”

Maureen Beattie added, “When I say this news is very heartening, I feel sure I speak for all the great women who… have been lobbying Arts Council England for years about equal representation for women. We await the new taskforce with hope in our hearts.”

The taskforce will begin work immediately, with industry-wide meetings and evidence gathering scheduled over the next year. A report of tangible actions and recommendations will be released at the end of the taskforce’s first year, with the potential for extension.

More details will be made available via the Women in Theatre Lab website as the taskforce’s work progresses.