Andrew Boyer to Join the Cast of WAITRESS as Old Joe
Waitress has today announced Andrew Boyer will join the smash hit West End musical in the role of Old Joe from 12 August. Boyer's previous credits include UK tours for Of Mice and Men and Shawshank Redemption, TV series Law & Order, and he has recently completed filming for HBO's upcoming series Avenue 5. He will take over the role from Shaun Prendergast, as previously seen as DC Holt in EastEnders and who will mark his final performance on 10 August.
Waitress, London's brand-new smash hit musical comedy, tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.
The Tony-nominated musical celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March and recently extended by popular demand, now booking through Christmas and New Year to 4 January 2020.
Andrew Boyer has performed extensively across stage and screen. His UK tour credits include Candy in Of Mice And Menand Brooksie in Shawshank Redemption. On Broadway he has starred in Gypsy and Music Man. Other selected credits include1776, My Fair Lady, King Lear, Disney's Beauty And The Beast, The Odd Couple, Mrs Warren Profession, Candida, Oliver!, Showboat and A Christmas Carol. Andrew has also guest starred in numerous films and TV productions. His recent credits include Avenue 5 for HBO, Genius for FOX and Law & Order:SUV for NBC.
Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.
Alongside Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Waitress stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallaceas Becky, Blake Harrison as Ogie, Peter Hannah as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter.
The full company includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Andrew Boyer, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, Blake Harrison, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire.