All Performances of THREE KINGS at the Old Vic Rescheduled as Andrew Scott Falls Ill

This comes after one performance was cancelled last week, due to an illness not related to COVID-19.

All performances of Old Vic: In Camera - Three Kings and Old Vic: In Conversation will be rescheduled, due to Andrew Scott falling ill.

One performance was cancelled last week, due to an illness not related to COVID-19, as BroadwayWorld previously reported.

Now, according to an email sent to ticketholders, Scott is still not well enough to perform.

"We'd like to reiterate that the issue isn't serious (or COVID-19 related)," the statement read.

The new dates will be confirmed soon. Ticketholders do not need to do anything at the moment. The Old Vic will contact all ticketholders as soon as possible with information on how to move to one of the new performance dates.

