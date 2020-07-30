Old Vic Cancels Performance of THREE KINGS as Andrew Scott Falls Ill

"It's nothing serious and is not COVID-19 related," the theatre assured in an email sent to ticketholders.

The Old Vic cancelled tonight's performance of Old Vic: In Camera - Three Kings, due to Andrew Scott falling ill.

Andrew is expected to be back to perform tomorrow, and all future performances are expected to go on as planned.

The Old Vic has also added additional performances on Friday 7 August and Saturday 8 August. The new performances will not be on sale to the public until Monday, but tickets are being offered to those affected by tonight's cancellation.

Oh no ?. Andrew Scott ill and @oldvictheatre live stream performance not on today. Had so much looked forward to that. Hope he gets back on his (Irish) feet, soon. pic.twitter.com/Nkoq8Tzvl4 - Sonja ? /z?"n ja/ (@GuyltyPleasure) July 30, 2020

The Old Vic is presenting the world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, and created especially for Old Vic: IN CAMERA.

This scratch performance, directed by Matthew Warchus, will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only.

