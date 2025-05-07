Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln Will Lead THE LADY FROM THE SEA at The Bridge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



London Theatre Company has announced a new production of The Lady from the Sea written and directed by Simon Stone after Henrik Ibsen, opening at The Bridge in September. Alicia Vikander will play Ellida and Andrew Lincoln will play Edward.

The Lady from the Sea will begin previews on Wednesday 10 September and open on Thursday 18 September. The production, which is in collaboration with Wouter van Ransbeek, will play for 9 weeks until Saturday 8 November 2025.

The Lady from the Sea is Henrik Ibsen's most radically modern portrayal of a woman's fight for autonomy in her relationship. Fearful she may have settled too easily for a comfortable life married to a well-off doctor, Ellida searches for a way to break the predictable routine her existence has become. When a lover from her past appears at their remote country house, she has to choose between the life she has now built and the one she left behind long ago.

Simon Stone, acclaimed Australian theatre and film director known for his radical reimagining of classic works including Yerma at the Young Vic and Phaedra at the NT, makes his debut at the Bridge Theatre. He said:

“I'm over the moon to have found a new London home in the beautiful Bridge Theatre. The space is exhilarating, versatile, incredibly intimate.

Alicia was born to play this role. She grew up watching Ibsen in his original language. His myths course through her veins. She's totally mesmerising to watch inhabit a character. The truth emanates from her. At a young age she's already built an impressive career of emotionally and physically astonishing performances. Theatre audiences now have the chance to soak up that unique talent live.

I've been a fan of Andrew since I was a teenager. His effortless emotional access; the ugly truth underneath his handsome, charming exterior; the vulnerability that he's willing to let us watch, thereby transforming itself into awe-inspiring strength. Open, raw, honest: my kind of actor.”

Alicia Vikander, an Academy Award winning Swedish actress and producer, known for The Danish Girl, Ex Machina and Tomb Raider said:



“I'm so excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Simon and Andrew. Ibsen was one of the first playwrights I was introduced to, and his plays have always spoken to me on a deeply personal level, so it felt right that The Lady from the Sea should be my theatre debut.

As a long admirer of Simon's work and his unique vision, I can't wait for him to bring this play to life.”

Andrew Lincoln, award-winning British actor of stage and screen, making a return to the stage for the first time following his performance as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic added:

“I'm thrilled to be joining the Bridge Theatre with The Lady from the Sea this Autumn. Simon Stone's Yerma with Billie Piper and the rest of the astonishing cast was one of the greatest plays I've seen in years and reminded me of why I became an actor. So to be able to be back on stage alongside Alicia Vikander, with Simon's direction, writing and all-round brilliance was too irresistible an opportunity to miss.”



The Lady from the Sea goes on sale to priority members of The Bridge today at 10am.

Public booking opens on Tuesday 13 May, 10am via .

Further casting to be announced.

Comments