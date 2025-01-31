Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Celebrates 100 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



31 January 2025 marks 100 years since Agatha Christie's story Witness for the Prosecution – originally titled Traitor Hands – was first published. A century later and the acclaimed stage production, produced by Eleanor Lloyd Productions and Rebecca Stafford Productions, continues to sell out every performance at the historic London County Hall where it is now in its 8th year and more popular than ever.

To celebrate this milestone, a new Witness for the Prosecution animated map has been released highlighting key London locations that appear in the iconic story, as well as new photography of the cast at the Old Bailey, New Scotland Yard and London County Hall.

Beginning life as a short story just five years into Christie's illustrious career, Traitor Hands was initially published on 31 January 1925, as part of Flynn's a weekly American detective magazine. Like many of Christie's earlier works, the story first appeared in a magazine before being reissued in book form. Christie retitled the story as The Witness for the Prosecution eight years later. This shocking short story of lust and betrayal has since been reimagined for iconic radio, film, stage and television adaptations entertaining generation after generation in its various different forms.

The first stage production was adapted by Christie herself at the request of theatre producer Peter Saunders and opened on the 28 October 1953 at The Winter Garden Theatre in London. During its run, Christie also had two other plays running in London, making her the only female playwright to have three plays running simultaneously in the West End. In 1957 the play was adapted for film directed by Billy Wilder and starring Tyrone Power, Marlene Dietrich and Charles Laughton. During film previews test audiences were compelled to sign pledges saying, “I solemnly swear I will not reveal the ending of Witness for the Prosecution.” The original short story has also been adapted for TV five times (most recently by Sarah Phelps in 2016).

The current stage production of Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall is now in its eight year and is currently booking until 28 September 2025. The cast includes Ben Galvin as the accused Leonard Vole opposite Isabel Della-Porta as Romaine Vole, Dugald Bruce-Lockhart as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Kriss Dosanjh as Mr Mayhew, Michael Cochrane as Mr Justice Wainwright and Robert Hands as Mr Myers QC. The company is completed by Karlu Akumas, William Baylis, Nicky Goldie, Harry Gostelow, Oxa Hazel, Thomas Judd, James Lavender, Avril Maponga, Alfie Noble, Shivam Pallana, Georgia Rona and Steve Watts.



Since 2017 Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of audiences gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. The show is more popular than ever with almost every show selling out. Director Lucy Bailey (And Then There Were None, UK Tour) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

Comments