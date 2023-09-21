Adult Pantomime to Return to the West End With JACK AND HIS GIANT BIGSTALK at The Prince Of Wales

Jack And His Giant Bigstalk will play at The Prince Of Wales, Drury Lane, London from 8th – 22nd December.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

WARNING - This is pantomime is strictly for adults and over 18s only and not for the faint hearted! 

The Entertainment Providers and the team that brought the critically acclaimed Snow White And The Seven Men 2021 and last year Sinderfella, fly back into the West End for 2023 with a brand-new production of Jack And His Giant Bigstalk at The Prince Of Wales, Drury Lane, London from 8th – 22nd December. And this year it promises to be bigger, bolder and naughtier than ever.

Join  Queen Genetalia , Jack Jill, Fairy Courgette, Daisy The Human Cow , Dame Trott and whole host of pantomime characters for panto fun and frolics.  This year’s show will bring you a delightful and risqué version of the much-loved story packed full of laughs and delicious fairy-tale campery!  

The show will be led by Big Brother star Simon Gross as the Evil Queen Genetalia!
The pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems Barbie Girl, Electric Dreams, It Must Be Love, Never Going To Give, Wanabee, Thriller, I Will Survive. With sensational Sparkling Sets and Costumes. With an utterly filthy laugh a minute script and a whole load of audience participation this is the perfect way to kick start your Christmas with a bang!!!

Simon Gross says “Jack And His Bigstalk “takes all the ingredients of the pantomimes we grew up with and know and love but takes the double entendre to the next level!  All the bits that were knowingly laughed at by your Dad are exposed in all their glory in a fairy tale romp.  This year we’re really looking forward to pushing the boundaries to bring you the most memorable and hilarious night out on the heart of the West End”   - 
Sinderfella is brought to the stage by The Entertainment Providers – who produced London’s original Adult only pantomime back in 2011.

Ginny Lazzoni General Manager at the Prince of Wales says; “We are super excited for this opportunity to house this gorgeous show, which is also perfectly in line with our new vision of the pub. It’s a show not to miss!”
Watch this space for additional casting to follow  - Tickets are on sale - book you tickets now at Click Here

- ENDS - 

LISTINGS 
VENUE:            The Prince Of Wales, 150, Drury Lane , London, W1D
DATES:             8th  – 22nd December 
TIMES:            7:30pm - Doors 7pm Sundays 4pm Doors 3.30pm 
PRICE:            Tickets  £36.00 
BOOKING:             www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders
RUNNING TIME:          2hours 15  minutes including interval 

Please note Over 18’s only


Simon is best known for his stint in the Channel 5 hit show Big Brother house in 2015. He went down in Big Brother history for being the quickest ever eviction after just two hours in an opening night ‘Time Bomb’ twist! He was invited back into the house two weeks later and became a Big Brother legend with his catchphrase ‘Showbiz!’. 
Simon has been the world of entertainment and theatre for 35 years and trained at Guildford School of Acting. 


Simon has had a versatile career as an actor, presenter, producer, and entertainer. From humble beginnings as a Butlins redcoat, Simon has graced West End stages and delighted panto audiences. Some of Simon’s favourite roles to date are Edna in Hairspray, Benny in the West End production of Singalong ABBA and the Emcee in the European Tour of The Best Of Broadway. His TV credits also include Noel’s House Party (1998), What the Butler Saw (2004) and Hell’s 2 Kitchen (2005). 

He has written for OK!, MailOnline, The Sun and New magazine and can regularly be seen on Talk TV/Radio.

Simon also provides red carpet coverage for glamourous events, most recently at the TRIC Awards interviewing Eamon Holmes, Kate Garraway, Peter Andre, Rob Rinder, as well as the privilege interviewing Sir Cliff Richard! 

For the last 20 years Simon has produced the annual adult pantomime in London’s West End, starting in 2001 for the Leicester Square Theatre, until most recently Sinderfella for The Prince Of. Wales 


 




