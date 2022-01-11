Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actor Gary Waldhorn Passes Away at 78

Waldhorn stared in productions with RSC, the Old Vic, and many more.

Jan. 11, 2022  
Actor Gary Waldhorn, best known for his role of Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley, has passed away at age 78.

Waldhorn's son Josh released a statement, sharing, "Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!

"He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly."

Waldhorn appeared in the Royal Shakespeare Company's Much Ado About Nothing, All's Well That Ends Well (alongside Judi Dench) and C P Taylor's Good, which also transferred to Broadway. He also starred with David Tennant in the West End production of Black Comedy, and starred as the leading role in Henry IV at the Old Vic.


