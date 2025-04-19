Aaron Tveit to Play Solo Concert at London Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aaron Tveit will be making his solo London concert debut this weekend at the London Palladium. Performances will take palce on April 19 at 7:30 PM, and on April 20 at 6 PM. The show is produced by Lambert Jackson.

Aaron Tveit created the role of Christian, which earned him his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston for the world premiere in the summer of 2018 and then on Broadway in the summer of 2019. He’s also appeared on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray. Other stage credits include Assassins (West End) and Rent (Hollywood Bowl).

He’s appeared in concerts in NYC at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza and LCT American Songbook, and on tours at Barrington Stage Company, The Paramount in NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco in L.A., Barns at Wolf Trap in D.C., The Vets. His recordings include The Radio in My Head.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

