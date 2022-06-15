ATTENBOROUGH AND HIS ANIMALS Will Get London Premiere in August

In this wonderful family friendly show, the magic of David Attenborough's natural history documentaries is brought to life on stage. A blue whale swims through the depths and racer snakes pursue an iguana across the desert.

When the great man himself doesn't show up for a live appearance with real animal guests, two hapless fools decide to save the day by bringing the largest range of animals you will ever see onstage to life in vivid detail.

This award-winning, five-star show is an epic display of clowning and physical theatre.

Clownfish created and perform the show and make their London debut with 'Attenborough and His Animals', following sell-out seasons in Perth and Adelaide (where the they won Best Theatre Show) and at the Edinburgh Fringe. They are Jonathan Tilley and Jess Clough-MacRae. They met at world renowned physical theatre school Ecole Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq and discovered their shared love of David Attenborough's documentaries. This spark of enthusiasm grew into this show featuring a massive range of moments from the documentaries.

Jess Clough-MacRae

(Performer and Creator)

Jess Clough-MacRae is a performer, director, and movement director. She studied at the University of East Anglia, the Bristol Old Vic Made in Bristol Programme and the Ecole Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq.

She is a member of award-winning Cut Mustard Theatre and was touring with their show '2100: A Space Novelty', and with 'The Anarchist's Mobile Library' by Tessa Bide Production before the pandemic.

Jess's directorial credits include 'Twelfth Night' for Shakespeare SA and award-winning show 'MANBO', which she co-wrote. Jess was the assistant director on the Bristol Old Vic's production of 'Cyrano' (2019) and associate movement director on 'The Merry Wives of Windsor'at Shakespeare's Globe (2019) and 'Touching the Void' at the Bristol Old Vic (2018).



