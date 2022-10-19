2.22 - A GHOST STORY Will Transfer To The Lyric Theatre

The critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will transfer theatres for a fourth time - and its fifth season - to The Lyric Theatre where it will play a 13 week season opening on 21 January 2023. Going from strength to strength, the Lyric will be the biggest house the production has played in to date.

The production began its life last summer 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher completed its run on 12 February 2022. For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022) the cast was Tom Felton, Mandip GIll, Sam Swainsbury and Beatriz Romilly. In Late September Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott and Tamsin Carroll took over and will continue until the Criterion run ends on 8 January. Cast for the transfer to the Lyric Theatre will be announced soon.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster. Look out for the clues to unlock the mystery in this brilliantly funny and intriguing play; it's an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear...

Danny Robins said: 'I can't tell you how much joy I get from seeing the audience's response to our show. It seemed a crazy risk when we first brought this brand new play straight into the West End at the height of the pandemic over a year ago, I keep pinching myself about the fact that we are still playing to packed houses. Each theatre, and each cast brings something new and thrilling to the experience, and I'm really excited to be moving to the Lyric, our biggest house yet. Look out for the cast announcement coming soon as the 2:22 journey continues.'

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they're going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they'll know.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.