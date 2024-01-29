10th Anniversary Concert of COOL RIDER Will Be Performed at The London Palladium

TuckShop, in association with Christopher D. Clegg and James DP Drury, will bring Cool Rider back to the stage for a reunion concert at The London Palladium on Sunday 14 April at 7pm to mark the tenth anniversary of the cult-concert.

The cult musical sequel, which is a loving, unofficial parody and tribute to everyones favourite follow-up movie, played at the Lyric Theatre for two sold out shows, followed by a smash hit run at Duchess Theatre in April 2014 and was immortalised in May 2015 with the Original Studio Cast Recording, which was funded by fans through a Kickstarter.

West End stars Aaron Sidwell (Lord of the Rings, Wicked) and Ashleigh Gray (Wicked, Only Fools and Horses The Musical) will reunite and reprise their roles of ‘Michael Carrington' and' Stephanie Zinone' respectively with RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus (Death Drop) taking on the role of ‘The French One' and Grease 2 star Maxwell Caulfield (Chicago, Guys & Dolls), aka the original Michael Carrington, joining the faculty.

The cult film told the heady and daring love story of two unlikely lovers and their road to romance from bowling alley to burger joint, sing-a-long-a-sex education class to talent show, and long (beautifully lit) romantic motorcycle rides to a slightly incongruous luau ending. Much like its musical prequel, the story follows the ancient High School motto: if you want the guy/girl, change your personality beyond recognition and wear overly tight leather in the finale.

This concert is a loving, unofficial parody, tribute, celebration of the music from the greasiest sequel ever made and (arguably) the best musical score ever committed to cinema… Featuring the songs: BACK TO SCHOOL SCORE TONIGHT COOL RIDER WHO'S THAT GUY? REPRODUCTION DO IT FOR OUR COUNTRY CHARADES PROWLIN' GIRL FOR ALL SEASONS (LOVE WILL) TURN BACK THE HANDS OF TIME ROCK-A-HULA-LUAU (SUMMER IS COMING) WE'LL BE TOGETHER and more!

From the company who brought you Death Drop: Back In The Habit, Miz Cracker in Who's Holiday, GALS ALOUD and sell out drag pantos at the Harold Pinter, Trafalgar, and Phoneix theatres, the concert will be directed by Christopher D. Clegg, musical direction and orchestrations by Lee Freeman, choreography by Matt Krzan, original direction by Guy Unsworth, lighting design by Toby Darvill and sound design by Will Thompson. Cool Rider was originally conceived and co-produced by Christopher D. Clegg and James DP Drury.