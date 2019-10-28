& JULIET Leads November's Top 10 New London Shows

London is never short of temptations, whether splashy West End shows, epic dramas or bold fringe offerings. From highly anticipated musicals to mountaineering and Welsh apocalypse, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Max Martin, who's written for Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Backstreet Boys, among others, lends his catchy back catalogue to a new journey for Shakespeare's Juliet. Luke Sheppard directs, and the cast features Miriam Teak-Lee, Cassidy Janson, Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Jocasta Almgill, Melanie La Barrie and Jordan Luke Gage.

2 November-28 March, 2020. Book tickets here

2. Touching the Void, Duke of York's Theatre

Tom Morris and David Greig's acclaimed stage version of Joe Simpson's unforgettable mountaineering memoir, which premiered at Bristol Old Vic in 2018, now brings its story of survival to the West End. The cast includes Josh Williams, Fiona Hampton, Edward Hayter and Patrick McNamee, and Ti Green supplies the extraordinary set.

9 November-29 February, 2020. Book tickets here

3. My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre

Another epic adaptation, this time Rose Theatre Kingston's take on Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan Novels - exploring a complex friendship against the backdrop of political and social turbulence in post-war Italy. April De Angelis has created the two-part drama, directed by Melly Still; Niamh Cusack and Catherine McCormack return as, respectively, Lenu and Lila.

12 November-22 February, 2020. Book tickets here

4. Dear Evan Hansen, Nöel Coward Theatre

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson's Tony-winning musical about an isolated teen, a letter, a tragic loss and a complex web of lies finally makes its West End debut. The cast features Sam Tutty, Lucy Anderson, Lauren Ward, Rebecca McKinnis, Doug Colling, Rupert Young, Jack Loxton and Nicole Raquel Dennis.

29 October-30 April, 2020. Book tickets here

5. As You Like It, Barbican

The RSC's London Season opens with Kimberley Sykes' take on Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy - with music and puppetry featuring in this riotous rendering of Rosalind's adventures in the Forest of Arden. The cast includes Lucy Phelps, David Ajao, Sandy Grierson, Sophie Khan Levy, Sophie Stanton, Leo Wan, Antony Byrne and Charlotte Arrowsmith.

Until 18 January, 2020. Book tickets here

6. On Bear Ridge, Royal Court

Ed Thomas's post-apocalyptic play explores memory, loss and language via the inhabitants of a family store in an abandoned village. Thomas and Vicky Featherstone together helm this National Theatre Wales co-production - well received at Cardiff's Sherman Theatre earlier this year - and the cast features Rhys Ifans, Rakie Ayola, Jason Hughes and Sion Daniel Young.

Until 23 November. Book tickets here

7. Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre

Everyone's favourite magical nanny is back! The new cast of the Disney/Cameron Mackintosh stage musical includes Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, Petula Clark, Joseph Millson, Amy Griffiths and Claire Machin. Richard Eyre directs, Stiles and Drewe add to The Sherman Brothers' score, Julian Fellowes supplies the book, and Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear the choreography.

Until 29 March. Book tickets here

8. Soho Cinders, Charing Cross Theatre

More from George Stiles and Anthony Drewe: Will Keith revives their winking musical update of the Cinderella story, featuring politics, sex scandals and true love. Luke Bayer and Millie O'Connell lead the current cast - read our interview with Millie here, and watch the two of them performing a song from the show here.

Until 21 December. Book tickets here

9. High Fidelity, The Turbine Theatre

The second production in Paul Taylor-Mills' inaugural season is the musical adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel, about a record-shop owner taking stock of his romantic life. Tom Jackson Greaves directs Shanay Holmes, Eleanor Kane, Oliver Ormson, Rosie Fletcher, Carl Au, Robbie Durham, Joshua Dever, Lauran Rae, Jessica Lee, Bobbie Little and Robert Tripolino.

Until 7 December. Book tickets here

10. When the Crows Visit, Kiln Theatre

Riffing off the premise and themes of Ibsen's Ghosts, Anupama Chandrasekhar's play is inspired by true events in modern-day India. Indhu Rubasingham is at the helm of this world premiere, and the cast features Ayesha Dharker, Bally Gill, Mariam Haque, Asif Khan, Aryana Ramkhalawon, Paul G Raymond and Soni Razdan.

Until 30 November. Book tickets here

