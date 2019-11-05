Give The Gift Of Theatre This Christmas

The Lion King

Thinking about Christmas presents for family and friends? What could be better than treating them to a top West End musical! Here are some of London's finest which will make a great gift for anyone on your list.

The Lion King

The recent live-action film remake might inspire you to return to Julie Taymor's astonishing stage musical version of Disney's beloved tale - or perhaps discover it now. Engaging and transporting for theatregoers young and old, it features astonishing puppetry and effects, and the wonderful songs of Elton John and Tim Rice.

Book tickets here

The Book of Mormon

Matt Stone and Trey Parker (South Park) join forces with Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, Frozen) for this raucous religious satire about missionaries sent to Uganda. As well as being one of the funniest musicals in the West End, it's also oddly touching - ideal for a theatre pal with a great sense of humour.

Book tickets here

Tina

Telling the remarkable story of Tina Turner's journey from Nutbush, Tennessee, via her relationship with Ike and through to global domination as the queen of rock 'n' roll, this inspiring show is a treat for fans of Turner's music, combining a great theatrical story with the atmosphere of a stadium concert.

Book tickets here

Mamma Mia!

ABBA fever shows no sign of abating, and there's still plenty of love, too, for this heart-warming jukebox musical, which celebrates family and friendship. Add in an idyllic Greek island backdrop and some of the best pop songs ever written, and it's a blissful night out to share with someone special.

Book tickets here

The Prince of Egypt

Based on the DreamWorks animated film, this new Ancient Egypt-set stage musical features songs from Oscar-winner Stephen Schwartz, including "When You Believe". Plus it has a dynamite cast: Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime, Joe Dixon, Debbie Kurup, Gary Wilmot, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring and Silas Wyatt-Barke.

Book tickets here

Wicked

Wicked

Stephen Schwartz is also the composer of this beloved musical, which just celebrated 13 magical years in the West End. Telling the 'untold' tale of the Witches of Oz, it mixes romance, powerful adventure, wit and fantasy - and celebrates both self-belief and the most important relationships in our lives.

Book tickets here

Six

Our queens are taking the world by storm, with a Broadway run opening soon. This herstory live concert is unbeatable entertainment, as Henry VIII's wives embrace girl power and the musical stylings of modern pop divas to finally have their say. It's also a nice crisp running time (1hr 15), so plenty of time for post-theatre dinner or drinks as part of your gift giving.

Book tickets here

Come From Away

Based on the incredible true story about plane passengers stranded in Newfoundland on 9/11, and invited into residents' hearts and homes, this funny, warm and beautifully moving Canadian musical is a must-see: a stirring reminder of the best of humanity. Take a good friend or relative, and plenty of tissues...

Book tickets here

Waitress

Serve up a slice of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson's hit musical comedy about a small-town waitress and baker with big dreams - and plenty of romantic complications. The current cast features Lucie Jones, David Hunter and Joe Sugg. And don't forget to treat your gift recipient to a yummy interval pie.

Book tickets here

Matilda

Sometimes, you have to be a little bit naughty! Tim Minchin perfectly captures Roald Dahl's anarchic spirit in this imaginative musical adventure about a resourceful girl and one of children's literature's most formidable villains, Miss Trunchbull. A pleasure to share, whether it's someone's first ever theatre trip, or their 100th.

Book tickets here





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You