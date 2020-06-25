Theatre West Virginia Announces Summer 2021 Season Auditions

Theatre West Virginia will reopen for the 2021 Summer Season at Grandview and auditions will be held in February and April 2021.

Auditions to sing the National Anthem during the 2021 Summer Season at Grandview will be held the second Saturday in February at 11AM at the Crossroads Mall Center Court.

Theatre West Virginia's 2021 Summer local auditions for actors 15 and older will be the third Saturday in February. Local auditions for actors 14 and under will be held on the first Saturday in April. Both auditions will be held at The Paw Paw Tree Building, 715 North Kanawha Street Buckley, West Virginia.

Theatre West Virginia was founded in 1955 as the West Virginia Historical Drama Association by concerned citizens from the Raleigh County region who desired to present West Virginia's unique culture to as wide an audience as possible. i??

Founders included former Governor Hulett C Smith, Leo Vecellio, Charles Hodel, C.S. Lewis, Harry Anderson, Waldo Lafon, M.W. Powers and others who helped fund the project. In 1961, their dream became a reality with the opening of Honey in the Rock. The dramatic view of the New River Gorge coupled with a perfectly designed amphitheatre in Grandview have provided more than one million visitors with the excitement of outdoor musical drama.

