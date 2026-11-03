Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Alban Arts Center

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I have something to admit. Before October 30th, I was a virgin - that is, I was a Rocky Horror virgin. I had never been to a live performance of The Rocky Horror Show until I went on opening night at the Alban Arts Center.

I had no idea what I got myself into, but, thankfully, it made for an experience I won't want to forget.

The first thing you notice when you get to your seat is the great set. I loved how it paid homage to sci-fi movies and creature features of the 50s and 60s, like how the Rocky Horror Show itself does. It almost looks like you are in a movie theatre, with a concession booth and old posters in the back, including Forbidden Planet (1956), one of films mentioned in the opening number, “Science Fiction, Double Feature.”

I also enjoyed being able to see the band. They were almost right there in the audience with us, and they were part of the show as well. There were a few fun fourth wall breaks with the band, including a very hilarious gag involving Rocky (played by Jackson Johnson) and the drummer.

Let me preface talking about the cast by saying this: the last show I saw some of these cast members in was Charleston Light Opera Guild’s Godspell (those actors were Elaina Smith, Patrick Knighton, and Jackson Johnson). So, the irony was not lost on me seeing them now in a show that is VERY different from Godspell.

This cast pulls out all the stops. They work great as an ensemble. Levi Kelley has the lead as the sensual and psychotic Dr. Frank-N-Furter. His performance is electric, being a perfect mix of originality while drawing inspiration from the late Tim Curry’s iconic performance. Patrick Knighton once again gives a masterclass in physical comedy as Brad (this show is full of great physical performances). They couldn't have chosen a better Brad and Janet than Knighton and Elaina Smith. Jackson Johnson plays a funny and very likable Rocky. He absolutely lit up the room whenever he was on stage. One of my favorite performances of the night was Tyler Kinser as Riff-Raff. The performance was infectious, and Kinser perfectly embodied the intriguing creepiness of the character. I would have loved to have seen more Rif-Raff during the show!

(I want to note that Kinser was also one of my mom's favorites. We were sitting in the second row, and she says he blew her a kiss. That was the highlight of her night.)

This was such a fun show; the kind you never want to end. It being Halloween was a bonus, but the show would be fun any time of year. The cast was very good at handling the immersive type of show, but one of the best improv moments came not from an audience callback, but from a prop malfunction during the scene when Frank-N-Furter sneaks into Brad's bedroom. They also built a catwalk on the stage so the actors could get closer to the audience. This was something I did not know when I bought my tickets, but it was a delightful surprise, and it felt in the spirit of the show for my mom, sister, and I to unexpectedly have scantily clad people dancing right above us. We had a very exciting night.

The temperature in the building was also quite warm, maybe not intentionally. They did try to make it cooler by having the ceiling fans run. I should blame myself for wearing multiple layers of clothes to a show where most of the cast loses layers as the show goes on. Needless to say, this show was hot in more ways than one!

I also want to point out one of my favorite parts, which was the poster/program art! I will always love when talented artists are hired to create something unforgettable. The poster was designed by cast members Levi Kelley and Tyler Kinser, and it was the cherry on top, for me. Not only does it set the show apart from other performances of Rocky Horror going on, but it gives it its own unique identity.

This show is a testament to great artists coming together and giving it their all. It's also a testament to the power of social gatherings and what can happen when people come together and have fun. There's a chance this show wouldn't be performed again and again if it wasn't for the popularity of the original midnight showings of the film. Participatory performances of Rocky Horror have been going on for a long time, and the cast and crew at the Alban Arts Center prove why this show is so timeless.



The Rocky Horror Show at the Alban Arts Center plays from Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 6-7, with select midnight showings.

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