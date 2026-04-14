WOVEN: AN APPALACHIAN TAPESTRY To Be Presented By Renatum

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WOVEN: AN APPALACHIAN TAPESTRY will be presented by Renatum on May 16, 2026 at Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The program will feature a range of works reflecting the musical traditions of Appalachia, including folk songs, spirituals, hymns, and contemporary choral compositions inspired by the region’s cultural history.

WOVEN: AN APPALACHIAN TAPESTRY

The concert explores the convergence of Indigenous, Black, and immigrant influences that have shaped Appalachian music. Through a mix of traditional and modern works, the program highlights the layered histories and storytelling traditions embedded in the region’s musical identity.

“Appalachian music is often thought of as a single tradition,” said Artistic Director Jason Strunk. “In reality, Appalachia is the result of many cultures meeting in one place.”

Renatum’s programming aims to connect audiences with both familiar and lesser-known works while offering context for the origins and evolution of the music.

ABOUT RENATUM

Based in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, Renatum is a professional choir dedicated to choral performance and community engagement. The ensemble focuses on presenting programs that reflect diverse perspectives and contribute to artistic life in rural communities.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

The performance will take place at Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church. Additional information and ticket details are available online.