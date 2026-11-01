Play BroadwayWorld's Sunday Crossword: November 1, 2026

This week's grid has 17 answers spread across a 19x17 board, pulling from seven people, five shows and three venues that made news this week. A landmark musical's anniversary brought old and new stars together for a night of reunion, and that spirit runs through several clues. Play it now at broadwayworld.com/crossword.

Elsewhere in the grid, a splashy off-Broadway announcement brings an unexpected face to a stage comedy, and a festival still working through its own reckoning gets a mention too. One answer nods to a performer's public push to protect fellow actors' health coverage, a reminder that the news behind the footlights matters as much as what happens on stage. Another clue tracks a buzzy revival still waiting on its cast recording, with a single due any day now.

As always, the puzzle is free to play and needs no sign-up. Log in to your BroadwayWorld account and your progress follows you from phone to laptop, your streak keeps climbing, and your best times land on the leaderboard. Miss a week, and the archive is waiting whenever you want to catch up.

Sign up under the puzzle for an email every Sunday when the new crossword goes live, and come back next week for another set of clues pulled straight from the headlines.

Play the November 1 Crossword

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