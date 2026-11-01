 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Don't Forget to Vote... for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 7

The first round of voting is open through November 11 at 11:59pm ET.

By:
Featured Topic Next On Stage More Coverage

Election Day is coming! While you make plans for your trip to the polls, don't forget to cast your vote in BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Season 7.  The first round of voting is open through November 11 at 11:59pm ET. Then don't forget to tune in on Friday, November 13 to find out who will move forward in our Top 30.

Next On Stage: Season 7 is presented by The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) and Atlantic Acting School, and sponsored by Music Theatre International, 54 Below, Schmigadoon!, Pronto Me, The Westin New York at Times Square, and Starbright Floral Design. 

Each week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and given feedback from an all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Michael Minarik (Les Misérables), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron will return as host.

Vote now for:
High School Nominees | College Nominees

Grand Prize Includes:

IAMT Scholarship

Winners will receive a $20,000 scholarship toward IAMT’s Two-Year Professional Training Program, led entirely by working industry professionals with credits across Broadway, television, film, and professional dance. Students train 18–20 hours per week in an immersive curriculum covering acting, singing, and dance, with integrated coursework in film, television, and voice-over—providing comprehensive training for today’s performing arts industry. 

Alternatively, the High School Winner may choose to attend the Summer Intensive instead with a 50% scholarship for the full 4 weeks or the 2 week option.

Atlantic Summer Teen Conservatory Scholarship

This New York acting conservatory for teens offers a pre-college intensive with a focus on Practical Aesthetics and professional-level training. The Teen Conservatory provides an introduction to the Atlantic Acting Technique through a comprehensive curriculum, challenging students to push beyond their creative comfort zones. Actors will learn to “make the difficult easy, the easy habitual, the habitual beautiful.” This program takes place in the heart of New York City from July 12 – August 6, 2027.

-Vocal Lesson With Coach Matt FarnsworthWinners will receive a vocal lesson with Matt FarnsworthMatt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher, actor, and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway’s production of Rent.

-Standard Rental Certificate for Up to $1,000 for Winner’s School to Produce an Upcoming MTI Show*

-Merchandise package including MTI-branded accessories and show-related items.

-Work session with The Telsey Office's Jimmy LarkinWinners will have a 'work session' with Jimmy Larkin of The Telsey Office. The Telsey Office casts all of Broadway's biggest shows, as well as work for TV, Film, and commercials in both New York and Los Angeles.

-$300 voucher for self-tape feedback from Pronto Me

-BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack: Each winner will receive a selection of merch from the BroadwayWorld Shop.

-$1000 donated to the charity of their choice (Charity subject to sponsor approval, must be a registered 501(c)3 charity)

All Top 3 Finalists:

-Perform at 54 Below for the live season finale, including flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and a stay at a local hotel.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a future show at 54 Below

-$100 voucher for self-tape feedback from Pronto Me

*Prizes subject to terms and conditions.



BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You