Don't Forget to Vote... for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 7

Election Day is coming! While you make plans for your trip to the polls, don't forget to cast your vote in BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Season 7. The first round of voting is open through November 11 at 11:59pm ET. Then don't forget to tune in on Friday, November 13 to find out who will move forward in our Top 30.

Next On Stage: Season 7 is presented by The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) and Atlantic Acting School, and sponsored by Music Theatre International, 54 Below, Schmigadoon!, Pronto Me, The Westin New York at Times Square, and Starbright Floral Design.

Each week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and given feedback from an all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Michael Minarik (Les Misérables), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron will return as host.

Grand Prize Includes:

IAMT Scholarship

Winners will receive a $20,000 scholarship toward IAMT’s Two-Year Professional Training Program, led entirely by working industry professionals with credits across Broadway, television, film, and professional dance. Students train 18–20 hours per week in an immersive curriculum covering acting, singing, and dance, with integrated coursework in film, television, and voice-over—providing comprehensive training for today’s performing arts industry.

Alternatively, the High School Winner may choose to attend the Summer Intensive instead with a 50% scholarship for the full 4 weeks or the 2 week option.

Atlantic Summer Teen Conservatory Scholarship

This New York acting conservatory for teens offers a pre-college intensive with a focus on Practical Aesthetics and professional-level training. The Teen Conservatory provides an introduction to the Atlantic Acting Technique through a comprehensive curriculum, challenging students to push beyond their creative comfort zones. Actors will learn to “make the difficult easy, the easy habitual, the habitual beautiful.” This program takes place in the heart of New York City from July 12 – August 6, 2027.

-Vocal Lesson With Coach Matt Farnsworth: Winners will receive a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth. Matt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher, actor, and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway’s production of Rent.

-Standard Rental Certificate for Up to $1,000 for Winner’s School to Produce an Upcoming MTI Show*

-Merchandise package including MTI-branded accessories and show-related items.

-Work session with The Telsey Office's Jimmy Larkin: Winners will have a 'work session' with Jimmy Larkin of The Telsey Office. The Telsey Office casts all of Broadway's biggest shows, as well as work for TV, Film, and commercials in both New York and Los Angeles.

-$300 voucher for self-tape feedback from Pronto Me

-BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack: Each winner will receive a selection of merch from the BroadwayWorld Shop.

-$1000 donated to the charity of their choice (Charity subject to sponsor approval, must be a registered 501(c)3 charity)

All Top 3 Finalists:

-Perform at 54 Below for the live season finale, including flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and a stay at a local hotel.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a future show at 54 Below

-$100 voucher for self-tape feedback from Pronto Me

*Prizes subject to terms and conditions.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone