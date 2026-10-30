Feature: Charleston Light Opera Guild's ANNIE Reveals Rehearsal Photos and More!

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The Charleston Light Opera Guild recently posted photos inside the rehearsals for their upcoming production of Annie, including a first look at the cast in costume as their characters.

Caroline Griffith as Annie

This will be the Charleston Light Opera Guild's fifth time performing Annie, with the first time being in 1983, and the latest being in 2011. The upcoming performance comes on the precipice of the musical's 50th anniversary next year, but this is just a happy coincidence, according to the show's director and Charleston Light Opera Guild artistic director, Nina Pasinetti, who says they weren't aware of the anniversary until they started working on the show.

The Guild is partnering again with The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences to bring the classic show to life. Pasinetti spoke about how the show will be larger in scale at The Clay Center than they are used to at their home theater, something that excites her most about this upcoming production.

"We haven't done a show like this for quite some time," Pasinetti says. "We have a great set, a 20-piece orchestra...the costumes come from California. It's an expensive show at the Clay Center."

(left to right) Annabelle Reed as Pepper, Alex Hurley as July, Baylee Gritt as Molly, Caroline Griffith as Annie, Evelyn Rose Wisnewski as Tessie, Katie McQuerrey as Kate, and Zara Jarrouj as Duffy

Caroline Griffith and the cast of Annie

Pasinetti is also excited about the show's cast, which includes both first timers and veterans of the stage. Out of the large ensemble of 30 cast members, around ten are under the age of eighteen, and many are making their stage debuts. There are also actors who have appeared in multiple CLOG productions, some in previous productions of Annie. Bob McCarty is reprising the role of Rooster Hannigan, who he previously played in the 2011 production. This will be his 78th show with the Guild!

(left to right) Taylor Shaw as Miss Hannigan, Bob McCarty as Rooster Hannigan, and Jaiden Fallecker as Lily St. Regis

(left to right) Eric Hudnall as Oliver Warbucks, Megan Sydnor-Collins as Francis Perkins, Gerard Marsili as Cordell Hull, Marc Golden as Henry Morganthau, Caroline Griffith as Annie, Garrett Hoover as Harold Ickes, John V. Samms as FDR, and Derek Collins as Louis Howe

Absent from the rehearsal photos are two notable cast members: the dogs. The Charleston Light Opera Guild held auditions in September for the roles of "Sandy" and "Mutt." The former role went to Sonny Demuth, a five-year-old Golden Retriever. The latter is being played by three-year-old Cavapoo, Pippin Thomas, who is owned by Clint Thomas, one of the actors in the show. Pasinetti notes: though people say, "never work with children or animals," the dogs have been a delight during rehearsals (and the kids as well).

Cast of Annie

Pasinetti has been involved with all 5 of the Guild's productions of Annie and is excited for people to see the show. She believes the show's lasting popularity is due to its lighthearted, uplifting nature.

"It's a good, old-fashioned musical comedy that brightens everybody's lives. (Annie) has been through hardships, but all she can do is inspire other people."

Annie premieres at the Clay Center on October 30th, with performances on the 31st and Nov 6-8.



Photo Credit: Charleston Light Opera Guild

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