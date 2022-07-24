Photos: First Look At The Theatre Group's Production of ROCKY HORROR

Southern Coalition for the Arts is gearing up to do the "Time Warp" again, and again!

The Theatre group is heading to Dr. Frank-N-Furter's spooky castle for "The Rocky Horror Show." Richard O'Brien's gender-bending spoof of horror and science fiction B-movies will be performed on Saturday, July 23rd, Friday, July 29th, and Saturday, July 30th. at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus of Southern WV Community & Technical College.

Approaching its 50th anniversary, "Rocky Horror" has reached cult classic status as both a play and film, exploring themes of sexuality and self-exploration to a rock-n-roll beat. "The Rocky Horror Show" premiered on stage in London's Royal Court Theatre in 1973 and leaped movie houses two years later with the release of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," starring Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter, Susan Sarandon as Janet Weiss, and Meatloaf as Eddie. Thanks to midnight screenings - where audience members, or "shadow casts," would shout back to the screen or act out scenes - the movie has become one of the top-grossing musicals of all time.

As with any good horror spoof, the play opens on a dark and stormy night. Young innocents Brad Majors and Janet Weiss go off to visit a former science tutor when their car gets a flat tire on a deserted road. Looking for help, they end up at the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who's throwing a party to unveil his evil Frankenstein-like creation.

"'Rocky Horror' is very unique and special because of its openness," said co-director Rachel Noe-Maynard, who earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Marshall University. "It throws off binary gender roles and it has this very 'be yourself no matter what' message. "Don't dream it, be it" is the main theme of the show.

"It has always attracted people who maybe feel a little bit left out," she added. "When the film got midnight movie status, all the people who felt they couldn't go out dressed as they liked in the middle of the day could go out at midnight and no one would judge them. You see these new generations that keep finding the musical, and especially this generation that is just so lovely and open with who they are. It speaks to them."

The play is the first musical from the Arts since (YEAR) and (PRODUCTION). "The Pandemic just shut us down. We wanted to come back in a big way," according to co-director Leah Clay-Stone, who earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Marshall University. "You can't get bigger or bolder than 'Rocky Horror' as a comeback show."

Noe-Maynard says her connections to the local actors have helped with the production. "It's helped that I know a lot of them. These folks are beyond talented. This is probably one of the strongest and most diverse groups I have ever directed."

Michael Cline, the owner of Hot Cup in Logan, is tackling the big job of playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter, the face of "Rocky Horror." While acting in heels and a corset, Cline is taking on the challenge of making Frank more than a "narcissistic, insane scientist."

"Despite being this over-the-top character, he has so many real and human qualities and motives," Cline said. "I think that's why so many people have attached themselves to Frank and this show."

Kennedy Shane Miller, wanted to be in "Rocky Horror" because she felt the role of Janet, who goes from a frightened young woman to someone embracing her power and sexuality, would push her out of her comfort zone and help her grow as an actor. Her love for the music, especially Janet's songs, such as "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me," was another reason.

"Also, it's 'Rocky Horror,'" Miller said. "It's an iconic, out-of-this-world show that's hilarious and embraces who you are as a person. Despite its insanity, the messages are very important to me."

The music, which includes classics such as "Time Warp," "Sweet Transvestite," and "Damn It, Janet," is directed by Noe-Maynard. She also handles the choreography and plays Riff Raff in the show.

Clay-Stone, who also plays the Narrator, is the show's technical guru. She also handles the business side of this production.

Our Marketing Director for this show is Bill France, who also plays the role of Eddie. France is Director of Communications at Southern WV Community & Technical College.

"It's truly an all-hands-on-deck production," Clay-Stone says. "Everyone is doing what they are best at."

"'Rocky Horror' is a mix of lots of music genres, which is why the show is so appealing to such a wide variety of audience members," Noe-Maynard said. "There is rock-n-roll, moments of traditional storytelling theatre, and ballads. Because it doesn't stick to one genre of music, it keeps audience members on their toes."

"I fell in love with the show as a teenager. It's a fun-filled spectacle with one of the best soundtracks you'll find anywhere," said Noe-Maynard. "Audiences can expect a great night of fun, frivolity, surprises, and entertainment."

Audience participation packs will be provided at the door for an additional $5. Audience members are encouraged to call back to the stage during the show, Clay-Stone said. "Every show is a little different thanks to the Rocky fans. You just never know what you are going to get. This show brings people out of the woodwork."

Tickets are $12 for general. Advanced tickets can be purchased locally at Hot Cup in Logan and can also be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187663®id=108&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fartsrockyhorror.brownpapertickets.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The show is intended for mature audiences is carries an "R" rating for strong language, adult themes, and sexual innuendos.

"The Rocky Horror Show" cast:

The Narrator - Leah Clay-Stone

Brad Majors - Elijah Freeman

Janet Weiss - Kennedy Shane Miller

Riff Raff - Rachel Noe-Maynard

Magenta - Holly Maynard

Columbia - Candace Maynard

Dr. Frank-n-Furter - Michael Cline

Rocky - Robert Fields

Eddie- Bill France

Dr. Scott - D.J. Conley

Phantom/Male Swing - Levi Kelley

Phantom/Female Swing - Jennifer Stillwell

Phantom/Dance Captain - Tyler Kinser

Phantom - Maddy Noe

Phantom - Olivia Carter

Phantom - Madeline Lardieri

Phantom - Alex Conley

The show is sponsored by Logan Regional Hospital, The Logan Banner, 30 Lines, Southern WV Community & Technical College, Roger & Susan Perry, Hometown Pharmacy, DJ Conley, Geoff Saunders, and Crissy Musick Photography.

