Phil Dirt And The Dozers Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

The performance is on July 16 at 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm.

Phil Dirt And The Dozers Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

Phil Dirt And The Dozers comes to Theatre West Virginia this summer. The performance is on July 16 at 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm.

Phil Dirt And The Dozers will transport you to another time and place, the classic Rock ‘n Roll of America’s golden years.

The Dozers perform the intricate vocal harmonies of The Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Eagles and many more to perfection.

Last years tickets will be honored due to the rain out.

PLEASE check in an hour before the performance to get their new seating.





