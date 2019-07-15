NUNSENSE at Greenbrier Valley Theatre Opens This Weekend!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A Spirited Celebration of Musical Satire

Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents Nunsense

Lewisburg, W.Va., July 9, 2019- Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the state professional theatre of West Virginia, is proud to present the highly praised musical comedy Nunsense.

Sister Julia, Child of God, has unintentionally poisoned her fellow sisters with a bad batch of vichyssoise, leaving it up to the surviving five Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise funds for funeral costs. Using their unique and diverse talents, they put on a show! This hilarious production is a fantastic way to lift your spirits.

We've got singing, we've got dancing; we've got puppets and humor and a fast-paced sense of fun. Making her GVT debut as Sister Mary Leo is Laurie Sutton, a Kansas native, graduate of Musical Theatre from Wichita State University and life-long fan of theatre and performing. This talented young actor and dancer has performed all over the country and some of her favorite shows include Oklahoma, Gypsy, Les Misérables and Wonderful Town!

Along with her acting skills are her dancing abilities, which have helped her to become a well-rounded actor and performer.

"Dancing has definitely helped my career in regards to helping me make more castable," the Kansas native said. "The combination of my skills is what has allowed me to work in this business."

Sutton was excited to bring her skills to GVT, not only because it is so highly respected, but because Nunsense is a show that perfectly suits her talents. It's funny, charming, and clever and she knew she had to do it.

"Nunsense is a hoot! My hope is that audiences will get the best dose of laughter and will leave humming the catchy tunes from the show," Sutton said.

This hilarious musical runs July 19 & 20 at 7:30 p.m., July 24-27 at 7:30 p.m. and July 31-August 3 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee production of July 20 at 2:30 p.m. and a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performance July 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for general adult admission, $27 for seniors (60+) and $20 for children/students. For more information, call the GVT Box Office at (304) 645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

About Greenbrier Valley Theatre:

Located in beautiful, historic downtown Lewisburg, "America's Coolest Small Town," Greenbrier Valley Theatre, The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is committed to its mission statement to create live, professional, and quality theatre to enlighten and enrich the life of the region.

Throughout each year, GVT produces first-class theatrical productions featuring professional actors. Additionally, Greenbrier Valley Theatre offers a successful after-school drama program, a summer camp for children and teens, literary readings, live simulcasts of the Metropolitan Opera, special events and musical performances, art appreciation activities, lectures, discussions and workshops.

(Press Release Courtesy of Greenbrier Valley Theatre)





Related Articles Shows View More West Virginia Stories