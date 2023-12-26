Last Chance to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rion Towery - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 26%

Brook Smolder - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston 20%

Nina Denton Pasinetti - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 18%

Rachel Maynard - FOOTLOOSE - Southern Coalition for the Arts 11%

Nina Denton Pasinetti - GREASE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 10%

Kiersten Gasemy - CURTAINS - Old Opera House 5%

Heather Carr - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Old Opera House 5%

Nina Denton Pasinetti - 'THE MUSIC MAN' - Charleston Light Opera Guild 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kit Reed and Mandy Shirley - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston 28%

Nina Denton Pasinetti - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 22%

Ryann Willard - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 21%

Christine Brewer - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Old Opera House 9%

Nina Denton Pasinetti - THE MUSIC MAN - Charleston Light Opera Guild 8%

Caroline Matheny - PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 7%

Meaghan Whitney - CURTAINS - Old Opera House 5%



Best Dance Production

THE NUTCRACKER - Old Opera House 54%

DRACULA: THE SEDUCTION - Charleston Ballet 46%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nina Denton Pasinetti - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 19%

Kim Willard - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 19%

Kelly Strom - RENT - Alban Arts Center 16%

Nina Denton Pasinetti - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 13%

rachel maynard - FOOTLOOSE - Southern Coalition for the Arts 11%

Susan Thornton - CURTAINS - Old Opera House 10%

Rick Payne - 'NEXT TO NORMAL' - Paramount Players 6%

Sarah Celec - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Apollo Civic Theatre 3%

Kim Willard - PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 2%

Gary John LaRosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - 2023 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Leah Turely - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Marshall University 28%

Kim Willard - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 19%

Joyce Robertson - COAL - Aracoma Story, Inc. 12%

Kim Willard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 9%

Mandy Petry - 'A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM' - Mountain Roots Theatre 8%

Glenn Frail - LEADING LADIES - Old Opera House 7%

David Porterfield - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Old Opera House 5%

Kate Morris - LITTLE WOMEN - Alchemy Theatre 5%

Stephen Vance - THE TRAGEDY OF JULIUS CAESAR - Alchemy Theatre 3%

Stephen Vance - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Alchemy Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble

KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 15%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Children's Theatre of Charleston 15%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 11%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 9%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Marshall University 8%

CURTAINS - Old Opera House 7%

WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 6%

COAL - Aracoma Story, Inc. 6%

THE MUSIC MAN - Charleston Light Opera Guild 6%

RENT - Alban Arts Center 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 5%

FOOTLOOSE - Southern Coalition for the Arts 4%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Paramount Players 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Darryl Willard - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 24%

Sheri Lacy - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Children's Theatre of Charleston 23%

Tom Pasinetti - 'KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 18%

Caroline Brewer - CURTAINS - Old Opera House 10%

Leah Clay-Stone - FOOTLOOSE - Southern Coalition for the Arts 10%

Charlie Curry - COAL - Aracoma Story, Inc. 7%

Tom Pasinetti - THE MUSIC MAN - Charleston Light Opera Guild 7%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Patrick - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 24%

Joe Cevallos & Matt Jackfert - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Children's Theatre of Charleston 21%

John Tengowski - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 15%

John Tengowski - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 14%

rachel maynard - FOOTLOOSE - Southern Coalition for the Arts 12%

Ed Conn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Old Opera House 7%

Alison Shafer - CURTAINS - Old Opera House 5%

DeLyn Celec - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Apollo Civic Theatre 3%



Best Musical

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston 21%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 19%

KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 14%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 10%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Old Opera House 9%

RENT - Alban Arts Center 8%

FOOTLOOSE - Southern Coalition for the Arts 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Paramount Players 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Charleston Light Opera Guild 3%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Aracoma Story, Inc. 3%

CURTAINS - Old Opera House 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Cedric Farmer - 'KINKY BOOTS' - Charleston Light Opera Guild 11%

Payton Trout - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 10%

Liz McCormick - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Old Opera House 9%

Emilie Hoosier - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Children's Theatre of Charleston 7%

Jacob Fleck - RENT - Alban Arts Center 7%

Isaiah Canterbury - GREASE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 6%

Braylie Smolder - WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston 6%

Jakob Sommers - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 6%

Ryan Hardiman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Paramount Players 5%

Isaiah Canterbury - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children’s Theatre of Charleston 4%

DJ Conley - FOOTLOOSE - Southern Coalition for the Arts 4%

cadee green - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Aracoma Story, Inc. 4%

Cameron Vance - THE MUSIC MAN - Charleston Light Opera Guild 4%

Chelsie Burks - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 3%

Rory Dunn - CURTAINS - Old Opera House 3%

Trip Jones - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Apollo Civic Theatre 2%

Jacob Fleck - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 2%

Grace Vetter - PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 2%

Tanya Dallas Lewis - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Old Opera House 2%

Dominic Massimino - CURTAINS - Old Opera House 1%

Landon Bryant - FOOTLOOSE - Southern Coalition for the Arts 1%

Rachel Maynard - FOOTLOOSE - Southern Coalition for the Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Melissa Rosenberger - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 15%

Kevin Pauley - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Mountain Roots Theatre 9%

Dominic Massimino - LEADING LADIES - Old Opera House 8%

Daniel O’Brien - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 7%

Sybil Vance - COAL - The Aracoma Story, Inc. 6%

Emma Johnson - COAL - Aracoma Story, Inc. 6%

Brooke Phillips - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Appalachian Community Theatre 6%

Erin O’Neill - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 6%

DJ Conley - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Appalachian Community Theatre 5%

Evan Engle - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 5%

Danny Davis - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 4%

Brett Reel - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 3%

Erin O’Neill - BLITHE SPIRIT - Mid-Ohio Valley Players 3%

Pat Markland - THE ODD COUPLE - Old Opera House 3%

Sarah Imboden - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 3%

Jill Martin Hitchcock - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Apollo Civic Theatre 3%

Jeff Wine - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Apollo Civic Theatre 2%

Will Heyser-Paone - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Old Opera House 2%

Nate Hutchings - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 1%

Cheyenne Kuhrt - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 1%



Best Play

'BUSTOWN' - Alban Arts Center 22%

TREASURE ISLAND - The Children's Theatre of Charleston 19%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Marshall University 15%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Appalachian Community Theatre 8%

WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Mountain Roots Theatre 7%

LITTLE WOMEN - Alchemy Theatre 5%

LEADING LADIES - Old Opera House 4%

THE ODD COUPLE - Old Opera House 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Apollo Civic Theatre 3%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Mid-Ohio Valley Players 2%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Old Opera House 1%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Alchemy Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robert Haddy - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children’s Theatre of Charleston 22%

Darryl Willard - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 17%

Mike Murphy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Marshall University 13%

Tom Pasinetti - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 12%

Lee Hebb - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Old Opera House 9%

Darryl Willard - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 9%

Tom Pasinetti - THE MUSIC MAN - Charleston Light Opera Guild 6%

Tom Pasinetti - GREASE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 5%

Tom Pasinetti - FOOTLOOSE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 4%

Lee Hebb - CURTAINS - Old Opera House 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Darryl Willard & John Tengowski - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 44%

Gavin Spiewak - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Marshall University 34%

Rico Massimino - LEADING LADIES - Old Opera House 15%

Lindsay Jones - SPIRITUS - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 5%

Lindsay Jones - FEVER DREAMS - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kayla Jackson - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 18%

Olivia Hayes - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston 16%

Kaity Dingess - FOOTLOOSE - Southern Coalition for the Arts 8%

Tim Mace - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Children's Theatre of Charleston 8%

Maya Isabella - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 7%

Braylie Smolder - MARY POPPINS - Alban Arts Center 7%

Josh Hudson - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 7%

Lucas Blair - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 5%

Daisy Mason - CURTAINS - Old Opera House 5%

Austin Thomas - 'THE MUSIC MAN' - Charleston Light Opera Guild 4%

Karen Frail - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Old Opera House 4%

Metri Lyons - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 4%

Chris Sizemore - NEXT TO NORMAL - Paramount Players 3%

Kayla Watson - 'GREASE' - Charleston Light Opera Guild 3%

Jeanine Evans - CURTAINS - Old Opera House 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kim Willard - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 13%

Terry Harless - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Appalachian community Theatre 9%

Michael George - THE ODD COUPLE - Old Opera House 7%

Danny Bayer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 7%

Ceslie Parker-Waller - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 7%

Brittany Feury-White - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Appalachian Community Theatre 6%

Ruben Del Valle, Jr - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 6%

Kaity Dingess - COAL - Aracoma Story, Inc. 6%

Christine Brewer - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Old Opera House 6%

Meme Hussey - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 5%

Sawyer Jenkins - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 5%

Mitch Vance - COAL - Aracoma Story, Inc. 4%

David Imboden - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 4%

Malek Musser - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 3%

Jason McCoy - COAL - Aracoma Story, Inc. 3%

Taber Robinette - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 2%

Kylie Eckard - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 2%

Andrew Watkins - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 2%

Mark Ashby - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 1%

Haley Geiger - WHERE - West Virginia Theater East 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Children's Theatre of Charleston 41%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 20%

STUART LITTLE - MU Theatre ETC 11%

CLUE - Mid-Ohio Valley Players 7%

RUDOLPH JR THE MUSICAL - Children’s theatre of Charleston 7%

MADAGASCAR JR - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 7%

TREASURE ISLAND - The Children's Theatre of Charleston 6%

