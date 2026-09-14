ANNIE Will Come to the Clay Center in October

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The Charleston Light Opera Guild and the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia will co-present Annie Oct. 30-Nov. 8 at the Clay Center in Charleston, West Virginia. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 30, Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 6-8. The production marks the Guild's return to the musical following its previous Clay Center co-production in 2011.

Based on the newspaper comic strip Little Orphan Annie, the musical features a score by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan. The story follows Annie, a young orphan living under the care of the cruel Miss Hannigan, who is selected to spend Christmas with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Her time with Warbucks and his secretary, Grace Farrell, leads him to help Annie search for her biological parents. The musical includes "Tomorrow," "It's the Hard-Knock Life," "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," "NYC," "Little Girls" and "Easy Street." The Broadway production opened in 1977 and won seven Tony Awards.

The 2026 cast and creative team have not yet been announced by the Charleston Light Opera Guild. The Guild's official production listing currently provides the production dates and musical information but does not list performers.

The production will be presented at the Clay Center's Maier Foundation Performance Hall, located at One Clay Square in Charleston. The Clay Center and Charleston Light Opera Guild are presenting the production together.

Ticket pricing and individual performance times for Annie have not yet been posted in the Guild's official production listing. Additional ticket information will be available through the Charleston Light Opera Guild and Clay Center as the production approaches.

Annie is the second production announced for the Charleston Light Opera Guild's 2026-27 season. The Guild, which identifies itself as the Official Musical Theatre of West Virginia, has served the Charleston area since 1949.

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