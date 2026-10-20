HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN IN CONCERT to Play at Wheeling Symphony

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The Harry Potter Film Concert Series will return to the Capitol Theatre with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert, the third film in the Harry Potter series. On October 30, 2026, Maestro John Devlin will conduct the Wheeling Symphony in performing this magical score live from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts created the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the only official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 4.5 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience, which is scheduled to include over 3,000 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide – now part of the global 25 Years of Magic celebration honoring the beloved film franchise.

“I cannot wait to turn the Capitol Theatre into Hogwarts for this exciting third installment of the Harry Potter franchise,” says WSO Music Director John Devlin. “Our audience loved the first two Harry Potter movies in concert, so I know from experience that hearing John Williams' score performed live alongside the film will thrill our audiences and give them an entirely new way to experience this beloved story.”

In their third year at Hogwarts, Harry, Ron and Hermione meet escaped prisoner Sirius Black and learn to handle a half-horse/half-eagle Hippogriff, repel shape-shifting Boggarts and master the art of Divination. Harry must also withstand soul-sucking Dementors, outsmart a dangerous werewolf and deal with the truth about Sirius and his relationship to Harry and his parents.

Earning an OscarÒ nomination for the score, the spellbinding and masterful music composed by John Williams became a celebrated classic, conjuring beautiful, soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends on their magical journey.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. As we celebrate 25 years since audiences first discovered Hogwarts on the big screen, there is no better way to honor that legacy than experiencing this music performed live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Twenty-five years later, the magic of Harry Potter continues to unite generations of fans. Performing this incredible music live with the full film allows audiences to celebrate that legacy together in a way that simply isn't possible at home.”

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