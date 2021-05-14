Cast List Announced for THE WOMEN at THE ALBAN ARTS CENTER!

The cast list for The Alban Art Center's production of the 1936 play The Women has been announced.

The play, written in 1936 by Clare Boothe Luce, is a commentary on the pampered lives of Manhattan socialites and the gossip which occurs between them. While much of the story is driven by the actions of men, none are ever seen or heard on stage. The cast is comprised entirely of women.

The play premiered on Broadway in 1936 and was later revived in both 1973 and 2001. In 1939 a widely praised film version was released, starring Norma Shearer and Joan Crawford.

Cast:

Natasha Allen as Mary Haines

Erin Carico as Sylvia

Mandy Petry as Edith

Heather Allen as Crystal

Cadee Green as Peggy

Tara Daw as Nancy

Nina Surbaugh as Mrs. Morehead

Cari Stone as Countess de Lage

Lily Rhodes as Little Mary

Madasyn Warnock as Miriam

Brittany Westfall as Jane

Terry Terpening as Lucy

Sheila Jarret as Maggie

Ariana Kincaid as Miss Watts/Sadie

Linda O'Neill as the Dowager/2nd Saleswoman

Rene Gorby as the Nurse/1st Saleswoman

Tonya Montgomery as Princess Tamara

Braylie Smolder as the Fitness Instructor

Meredith Shuff as Olga

Ashley Miller as Miss Trimmerback

Jennifer Anderson as Helene

Show dates are June 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2021. Tickets will be available online soon.

The Alban Arts Center is located at 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, WV 25177. This event will have in-house seating. You may reach at Alban Arts Center at albanarts@gmail.com.