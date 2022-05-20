Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and THEARC Present 19 By Local Rap Artist O-Slice

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Connectivity Core Partner THEARC Theater present 19. This autobiographical solo theatre/concert experience from local rap artist O-Slice fuses storytelling, music, and verse to tell the coming-of-age tale about a shy Nigerian-American kid turned artist on the rise. 19 will premiere at THEARC BLACK BOX on June 10-12, 2022. Tickets are now available at woollymammoth.net.

"DC is home to such prodigious creativity, and a shining example of that talent is musical artist O-Slice," says Woolly Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes. "Her music and poetry feel so inherently theatrical, and it's a great honor for Woolly to partner with THEARC Theater to create this platform for her to share her bold lyrical virtuosity with our combined audiences."

Considered "one of the most technically gifted rappers coming out of the DMV" (Okayplayer), O-Slice started rapping at the age of nine and never stopped. Last summer, she performed with Woolly and Connectivity Core Partners Spit Dat and THEARC Theater in HOMEGROWN, a collaborative theatrical piece that brought together DC's spoken word legends. Dwayne Lawson-Brown and Drew Anderson, will co-host a special edition of Spit Dat, DC's longest running open mic, following the June 11, 7:30 pm, performance.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaborative relationship with Woolly as a part of the Connectivity Core Partner Program," shares Kimberly Douglas, managing artistic director at THEARC. "It means we get to elevate local artistry and ensure that rising technical professionals, such as our iCAN Tech Theater interns, have the opportunity to work alongside professional designers. Last summer, HOMEGROWN showed the power in blending artforms and bringing communities together. This new show by O-Slice builds on the success of that fusion by showcasing her personal story and style in a fresh and exciting way. "

Last seen at THEARC in the cast of HOMEGROWN, O-Slice is back and bolder than ever with 19. A dazzling new multimedia experience fusing theatre and live concert, 19 uses poetry, music, storytelling, and verse to tell the coming-of-age story of a Nigerian-American artist on the rise.

O-Slice is an introverted immigrant kid intrigued by lyrics. Inspired by rap battles at the bus stop, she finds the courage to share some raps of her own; expanding the world she sees through the music she hears, and the verses she shares. 19 is an introspective journey through the life of Slice; a story of passion, purpose, and perseverance.

TICKETS

Tickets to 19 are $15, and are available at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, and via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net. Purchasing in advance is encouraged, though tickets will be available on-site starting 90 minutes prior to each performance.