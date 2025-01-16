Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Kimberly Geipel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ahmad Maaty - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Amber Kiffney and Lori Crockett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Becca Janney - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions
Best Dance Production (Professional)
MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jennifer Morrissey - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Matt Conner and Mayu Molina Lehmann - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
John Geddie - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Danilo Stapula - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company
Best Ensemble (Professional)
MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ken and Patti - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christina Giles - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Walter Bobby Mccoy - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center
Best Musical (Professional)
MONARCH - Creative Cauldron
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
THE HEIRESS OF HAWTREY HALL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
MONARCH - Creative Cauldron
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Giorgia Dallasta - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Fran Tapia - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Tyrus Sanders - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Sterling Playmakers
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Danny Seal - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center
Best Play (Non-Professional)
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers
Best Play (Professional)
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jimmy Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Grisele Gonzales - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Andie Matten - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
BrandRick Levy - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Facundo Agustín - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Spencer Milligan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Lauren Baker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pied Piper Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
WILLY WONKA - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Next Generation Arts Council
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Workhouse Arts Center
