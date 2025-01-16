Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kimberly Geipel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ahmad Maaty - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Amber Kiffney and Lori Crockett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Becca Janney - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions



Best Dance Production (Professional)

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jennifer Morrissey - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Matt Conner and Mayu Molina Lehmann - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

John Geddie - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Danilo Stapula - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ken and Patti - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christina Giles - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Walter Bobby Mccoy - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center



Best Musical (Professional)

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE HEIRESS OF HAWTREY HALL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Giorgia Dallasta - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Fran Tapia - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tyrus Sanders - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Sterling Playmakers



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Danny Seal - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center



Best Play (Non-Professional)

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers



Best Play (Professional)

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Grisele Gonzales - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andie Matten - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

BrandRick Levy - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Facundo Agustín - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Spencer Milligan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Lauren Baker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pied Piper Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

WILLY WONKA - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Next Generation Arts Council



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Workhouse Arts Center



Comments