Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Kimberly Geipel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ahmad Maaty - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Amber Kiffney and Lori Crockett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Becca Janney - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions

Best Dance Production (Professional)
MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jennifer Morrissey - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Matt Conner and Mayu Molina Lehmann - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
John Geddie - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Danilo Stapula - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

Best Ensemble (Professional)
MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ken and Patti - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christina Giles - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Walter Bobby Mccoy - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center

Best Musical (Professional)
MONARCH - Creative Cauldron

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
THE HEIRESS OF HAWTREY HALL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
MONARCH - Creative Cauldron

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Giorgia Dallasta - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Fran Tapia - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Tyrus Sanders - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Sterling Playmakers

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Danny Seal - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center

Best Play (Non-Professional)
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers

Best Play (Professional)
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jimmy Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Grisele Gonzales - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Andie Matten - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
BrandRick Levy - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Facundo Agustín - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Spencer Milligan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Lauren Baker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pied Piper Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
WILLY WONKA - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Next Generation Arts Council

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Workhouse Arts Center
 



