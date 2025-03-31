Video: DOWNTON ABBEY's Hugh Bonneville Stars in STC's UNCLE VANYA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at the acclaimed adaptation by Olivier Award-winner Conor McPherson of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya starring Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) in the title role. Uncle Vanya is a heartbreaking comedy about the eternal battle between futility and change.

When the distinguished elderly owner of a rural estate returns with a new young wife, chaos erupts. Tensions run high, marriages reach their limits, confessions—and vodka—flow freely, and weapons are drawn.

The company also features Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart) and an ensemble cast that includes Ito Aghayere (Star Trek: Picard), Melanie Field (A League of Their Own), Sharon Lockwood (Mrs. Doubtfire), Kina Kantor (Mrs. Christie West Coast Premiere), Tom Nelis (Broadway’s Girl From the North Country, Indecent), Nancy Robinette (STC’s Everybody, Sweet Bird of Youth), and Craig Wallace (STC’s King Lear, Our Town). Understudies for Uncle Vanya include Anne Darragh, James Whalen, and John Leslie Wolfe.

Written by Anton Chekhov and adapted by Conor McPherson, the creative team for Uncle Vanya includes Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Susan Hilferty (Co-Costume Design), Heather Freedman (Co-Costume Design), Jen Shriever (Lighting Design), Darron West (Sound Design), Elisa Guthertz (Stage Manager), Leigh Robinette (Assistant Stage Manager), and Trinity Wicklund (Production Assistant). Dramaturgy is by STC Artistic Producer Drew Lichtenberg, and casting is by Karina Fox and STC Resident Casting Director Danica Rodriguez.