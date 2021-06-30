Washington National Opera to Return to Nationals Park for the Annual OPERA IN THE OUTFIELD

Washington National Opera will celebrate a triumphant return of the twelfth year of the free opera broadcasts at Nationals Park with Opera in the Outfield on Saturday, August 28. Hosted by General Director Timothy O'Leary and WNO Artistic Director Francesca Zambello, this community event features an outdoor broadcast of Rossini's charming romantic comedy Cinderella. Gates open at 5 p.m. for pre-show activities and the evening broadcast on the high-definition Nationals Park scoreboard begins at 7 p.m.

"One of our goals at the Washington National Opera is to make opera more accessible to everyone, and what a better way to return to that commitment than to welcome opera lovers and new friends back to Opera in the Outfield," says Tim O'Leary, WNO General Director and Francesca Zambello, WNO Artistic Director. "Our signature community event offers something for everyone where friends and families can enjoy games, food, beer, and of course, one of our favorite productions under a starry sky on the big screen. So bring your blanket to sit on the field or grab a seat in the stands. We guarantee a good time for all with a shortened 90-minute version of Cinderella."

This dazzling 2015 production has been acclaimed worldwide for its witty characterizations, rainbow-bright sets and costumes, and easy-to-follow English translations. The stellar cast is led by the American star Isabel Leonard, who will lead the cast of Carmen in WNO's 2021-2022 season. The cast also features Maxim Mironov as the prince Don Ramiro, Simone Alberghini as the prince's valet Dandini, Paolo Bordogna as Cinderella's stepfather Don Magnifico, and Shenyang as the prince's wise tutor Alidoro. WNO Cafritz Young Artist alumna appear as Cinderella's wicked (and wickedly funny) stepsisters: Jacqueline Echols is Clorinda and Deborah Nansteel is Tisbe.

This production of Cinderella is a co-production of Houston Grand Opera Association, Welsh National Opera, Gran Teatre del Liceu, and Grand Théâtre de Genève. It was originally created and directed by Spanish director Joan Font, with costumes designed by Joan Guillén, lighting design by Albert Faura, and choreography by Xevi Dorca.The WNO Orchestra was led by Italian conductor Speranza Scappucci. The opera is performed in Italian with English captions, making it easy to follow along with the story and music. The broadcast running time is approximately 90 minutes.

Ample free seating will be available in the stands and access to seating on the outfield grass will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons wishing to sit on the outfield grass will receive a free wristband, which will be distributed near the Family Picnic Area (at sections 141-143) beginning at 5 p.m. Accessible seating is available throughout Nationals Park, and assistive listening devices are also available. The event will be fully captioned. More information is available at OperaintheOutfield.org.

PRE-SHOW ACTIVIES

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the festive family-friendly atmosphere. The special pre-show entertainment will include:

A presentation of Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems's first opera, Elephant & Piggie present SLOPERA!: A Bite-Sized Opera. The 20-minute family opera features music from the Kennedy Center's Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon and is directed by long-time Kennedy Center collaborator Felicia Curry. Baritone Daniel Smith, soprano Ariana Wehr, and Music Director Dana Scott bring Elephant and Piggie to life in this children's opera about friends learning to respect and appreciate their differences.

The evening's activities will also include: performances by local artists, photo opportunities, arts and crafts for children of all ages, and chances to win prizes. For more information about pre-show activities, please visit the Opera in the Outfield® website here.

Opera in the Outfield® will take place rain or shine-in case of inclement weather, covered seating is available. Regular concessions will be available throughout the ballpark­. RSVP's are not required for admission into Nationals Park for this event; walk-ins are welcome.

"We are proud to partner with the Kennedy Center and Washington National Opera to provide thousands of adults, children, and families with access to such a unique art form," said Geoffrey Galant, Director, Mars Properties. "This signature community outreach event truly embodies the Mars Principles, which are at the heart of the company's day-to-day activities and aligns Mars perfectly to M&M'S® Opera in the Outfield®-an event that brings families together to experience a magnificent performance. Our hope is that this will be a family event that will be remembered and talked about at family events for years to come."

GETTING TO NATIONALS PARK

Nationals Park is located at 1500 South Capitol Street, S.E., Washington, D.C. 20003. Metro is the quickest and easiest way to get to Nationals Park: take Metro's Green Line to the Navy Yard-Ballpark station-it's just a half block from Nationals Park. Patrons can also hop on the D.C. Circulator at Union Station for $1. The bus drops fans off at Navy Yard Metro Station and arrives every 10 minutes. For those planning to use the Metro Bus, please visit WMATA's Trip Planner. Nationals Park also offers parking options for those driving to this event in Lot C and the Geico Garage. All Washington Nationals parking lots are now cashless, and will only accept credit card payment at this time. For more information, go to www.nationals.com/waytogo.

NATIONALS PARK HOUSE RULES

Guests who plan to sit on the outfield grass may bring blankets (must be all fabric with no plastic backing); chairs are not permitted on the grass. Nationals Park concessions will be open for the broadcast and during the pre-show activities. No alcoholic beverages may be brought into Nationals Park. No bags larger than 16 inches x 16 inches x 8 inches are allowed into the ballpark, and all bags are subject to inspection. Guests are prohibited from bringing hard containers into Nationals Park. See a complete list of prohibited items in Nationals Park. For complete information about visiting Nationals Park, go to nationals.com.

ACCESSIBLE TO ALL PATRONS

Accessible seating is available throughout Nationals Park, and assistive listening devices are also available. The event will be fully captioned. For additional information about accessibility or to request an accommodation, patrons can visit the Nationals website or contact the Kennedy Center's Accessibility Office at (202) 416-8727 or access@kennedy-center.org.