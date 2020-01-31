Washington National Opera Presents SAMSON AND DELILAH

Washington National Opera's (WNO) 2019-2020 season continues with Saint-Saëns's romantic tale of love and betrayal in a new WNO production of Samson and Delilah, March 1-March 21, 2020 in the Opera House. Dubbed by BET the "Beyoncé of Opera," J'Nai Bridges makes both her WNO and role debuts in the famously challenging role of the enchanting Delilah.

Falling under Bridges's spell is Italian tenor Roberto Aronica, in his WNO debut, as Samson. Also featured in the cast is rising star, baritone Noel Bouley, who makes his WNO and role debut as the High Priest, and Delilah's co-conspirator. Praised for his "dark and dynamic bass" (Opera News), Peter Volpe returns to the WNO as The Old Hebrew.

Both Samson and Delilah defy convention in a story that centers on religious conflict in the traditional societies of the ancient world. With superhuman strength and unmatched feats, Samson has everything it takes to free the enslaved Hebrews from the oppressive Philistines. But his enemies possess a weapon that can bring the warrior to his knees: the beautiful and irresistible Delilah. She seduces Samson into revealing the source of his physical power, and his faith will be put to a final, catastrophic test. Rendered by everyone from Julie Andrews, to Nina Simon, and even Run-D.M.C., "Mon cœur s'ouvre à ta voix" ("My heart opens itself to your voice"), Delilah's famous aria, is one of the most iconic vocal music pieces in French grand opera.

A seasoned conductor at international opera houses, John Fiore has been praised for his musicality and his skillful expression on the podium. He makes his WNO debut in these performances. Mounting a lavish production with vivid staging is returning stage director Peter Kazaras, who helmed the critically acclaimed The Barber of Seville for WNO in the 2017-2018 season. The creative team also includes Scenic Designer Erhard Rom and Projection Designer S. Katy Tucker.

The opera's running time is approximately two hours and 27 minutes, and runs for six performances. Visit WNO's website for more information.

Washington National Opera's 2019-2020 season continues with Tony-Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori and librettist Tazewell Thompson's poignant new opera Blue (March 15-28, 2020). Acclaimed new opera explores race, loss, violence, and reconciliation in its D.C. premiere Tickets are available now.

Tickets start at $35 and are available online, in person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, and by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324. Groups of 10 or more receive discounts up to 25% for Samson and Delilah purchases. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

Patrons 30 and under and active-duty members of the military are invited to join the Kennedy Center's MyTix program for special discount offers and chances to win free tickets. MyTix discounts will be available for select performances. For more information, visit kennedy-center.org/mytix





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You