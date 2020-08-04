WCO Appoints Tehvon Fowler-Chapman As New E.D.

Tehvon comes to WCO after serving as Manager of External Affairs at Vocal Arts DC, and other roles.

Washington Concert Opera (WCO) has announced the appointment of Tehvon Fowler-Chapman as the new Executive Director of the organization. Tehvon comes to WCO after holding myriad roles spanning the performing arts, including Manager of External Affairs at Vocal Arts DC, Director of Artistic Administration at National Sawdust, and Company Manager for Wolf Trap Opera. A strong advocate for artists, he recently served as part of the Artist Relief Tree, a grassroots organization dedicated to supporting artists financially through the COVID-19 pandemic's economic effects on the arts. Additionally, he is a member of the inaugural cohort of Sphinx L.E.A.D. (Leaders in Excellence, Arts, and Diversity), a program started by the Sphinx Organization to empower leaders of color in the performing arts. Fowler-Chapman holds an M.A. in Arts Administration from Indiana University and a B.M. in Instrumental Music Education from Arizona State University.

"I'm incredibly excited to return to the D.C. opera community and serve as Executive Director of Washington Concert Opera," says Fowler-Chapman. "I look forward to working with Maestro Antony Walker in executing his artistic vision while reaching far and wide to audiences throughout the Metropolitan Washington, D.C. area," he continues.

"I'm so thrilled to be able to work alongside Tehvon Fowler-Chapman," says Artistic Director and Conductor of WCO, Antony Walker. "He is an extremely talented person, and impresses me with his passionate, thoughtful approach to arts management. Tehvon is also a trained musician, experienced in working with singers, and is wonderful with people. We are very fortunate to have been able to find a new Executive Director of such potential in this time of transition and flux, and I look forward to working closely with Tehvon to create more of the thrilling artistic experiences that our audience has come to expect from Washington Concert Opera."

Fowler-Chapman will begin his role officially Monday, August 3, 2020.

