Video: 'Oh My Love' from WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Signature Theatre

Watch as Awa Sal Secka performs "Oh My Love" from WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Signature Theatre in this all-new video.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea is written by Jeff Augustin with music by The Bengsons. The production is directed by Timothy Douglas with choreography by Dane Figueroa Edidi and music direction by Rob Morrison. Performances run May 21 – July 7, 2024 in Signature’s ARK Theatre. Tickets start at $40 and are available now.

After he learns of his estranged father’s death, a son recreates the cross-country trip his Haitian immigrant parents took before he was born. As he traces their journey across America, and bonds with the music his father adored, time blurs and erases the distance between them. Lyrical storytelling and an evocative folk music score drive father and son to rediscover love, each other, and their everlasting bond.

The cast for Where the Mountain Meets the Sea includes Isaac “Deacon Izzy” Bell as Jonah and Robert Cornelius as Jean. The production will also feature musical performances from music director Rob Morrison and Awa Sal Secka.

The creative team for Where the Mountain Meets the Sea includes Scenic Design by Tony Cisek, Costume Design by Moyenda Kulemeka, Lighting Design by Harold F. Burgess II, and Sound Design by Eric Norris. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. Samantha Wilhelm is the Production Stage Manager and Jessica Hagy is the Production Assistant.

