Video: New Look at DEATH ON THE NILE at Arena Stage

Watch a new video of the stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile!

Now running at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, the story was adapted for the stage by two-time Tony Award nominee Ken Ludwig. This new take on Agatha Christie’s jaw-dropping classic will premiere November 30 - December 29, 2024, in the Kreeger Theater, helmed by Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif in her Arena Stage directorial debut. Check out photos of the cast below!

In Ken Ludwig's thrilling adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Death on the Nile," Hercule Poirot becomes entangled in a web of deceit and desire aboard a cruise ship on the Nile River. When a murder occurs among the passengers, Poirot springs into action to unmask a killer who could strike again at any moment.

The cast includes Felicia Curry, Olivia Cygan, Armando Durán, Eric Hissom, Katie Kleiger, Jamil A.C. Mangan, Ryan Michael Neely, Nancy Robinette, Robert Stanton, Travis Van Winkle, and Sumié Yotsukura.

