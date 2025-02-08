Video: 'In the Heights' from IN THE HEIGHTS at Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Ángel Lozada and the cast of IN THE HEIGHTS at Signature Theatre perform the title song in the video here! In the Heights at Signature Theatre features music and lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes (Daphne’s Dive), and will run from February 11 – May 4, 2025.

Lights up on Washington Heights, NYC where the streets are full of music, and everybody’s got a dream. With the neighborhood on the brink of gentrification, and a life-changing winning lottery ticket somewhere in their midst, the vibrant inhabitants share hope, loss and love as they plan their futures while cherishing their home. Latin rhythms and hip-hop lyrics infuse “96,000,” “Paciencia y Fe,” “Carnaval del Barrio” and the title song as this breathtaking celebration of community and culture energetically bursts off the stage with Signature’s trademark immersive style.

The cast of In the Heights includes Karmine Alers as Daniela, Carianmax Benitez as Carla, Berto Fernández as Piragua Guy, Nicolas Garza as Sonny, Victoria Gómez as Nina, Rayanne Gonzales as Abuela Claudia, Crissy Guerrero as Camila, Chibueze Ihuoma as Benny, Ángel Lozada as Usnavi, Michael Marrero as Graffiti Pete, Rudy Martinez as Kevin, and Adriana Scalice as Vanessa. The ensemble of In the Heights is rounded out by Nichole Forde, Steven Nicolás Franco, José J. Muñoz, Pepin, Matt Rivera, Alanna Sibrián, and Kristen Tarragó. Gianna Vasquez Bartolini, Jared Martin, and Graciela Rey are swings.

