VIDEO: Washington National Opera Performs 'The Humming Chorus' From MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Home

A musical message of hope in the face of uncertainty, members of the Washington National Opera Orchestra, Chorus, and Cafritz Young Artists joined together and brought an iconic moment of Puccini's Madama Butterfly to life via a virtual performance, all recorded in their own homes.

Watch below!

Led by Evan Rogister, principal conductor of the Washington National Opera, "The Humming Chorus" depicts the hopeful emotional state of "Butterfly" holding vigil, waiting for her naval officer husband to return...waiting and refusing to give up. Much like all of America and the world in this current Pandemic.





