VIDEO: LaChanze Featured in STORIES OF HUMAN RESILIENCE With Anna Deavere Smith

The Atlantic Council's Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center today released the second installment of Stories of Human Resilience - a groundbreaking video project with Emmy and Pulitzer Prize nominated playwright, actress, author, journalist, and educator Anna Deavere Smith. In 2019, Smith was named the Council's first-ever Artist-in-Residence.

In this second installment of this series, Smith presents a story about the extraordinary life of Tony Award-winning actress LaChanze. From the stage to her personal life, LaChanze has used her voice, her generous spirit, and even humor to not only endure, but to prosper. Her personal journey as a performer, wife and mother has defined her resilience, which she shares with Smith in this episode.

Smith is best known for her one-woman plays that closely examine social issues in connection with current events. Stories of Human Resilience is a six-part series that showcases her signature form of theater, based on interviews with individuals who have faced a range of challenges and disruptions in their lives.

Stories of Human Resilience with Anna Deavere Smith is produced by Nouveau Productions.